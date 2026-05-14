65-year-old labourer in Thailand left by team in forest, walks 50km to find coworkers

Worker treks 50km after being left alone in forest

A 65-year-old worker in Prachin Buri, Thailand, was found in a state of exhaustion after allegedly walking over 50km along a highway.

The man, who only had 14 baht (S$0.60) on him, had been left by his labour team in a forest.

Hired to transport eucalyptus wood in forest

On Wednesday (13 May), a local reporter and residents found Mr Daeng Chuwreem (name transliterated from Thai), a Buriram native, plodding along Highway 304 in Kabin Buri District in the sweltering heat.

He then stopped by a grilled pork stall in front of a gas station, where the reporter approached him and asked how he ended up on the highway.

Mr Daeng revealed that he worked as a hired labourer transporting eucalyptus wood under a supervisor named “Dam”, alongside five or six other others.

Woke up to find his team left without him

On the evening of 11 May, after finishing the task of loading wood onto a ten-wheeler truck in the Thap Lan area of Na Di District, the workers separated to rest.

Mr Daeng fell asleep in a hut within the eucalyptus plantation. When he woke up, he discovered that his supervisor and coworkers had moved the camp and left without him.

“I’m not angry with the boss,” Mr Daeng said.

“He was probably drunk and forgot to check if all the subordinates were on the truck before leaving me behind”.

Decided to walk in case colleagues spotted him and picked him up

He decided to walk from Na Di District toward the Lat Takhian and Baan Klong Rang areas, where his supervisor frequently takes the group for work.

The total distance of his journey was over 50km. He hoped that by walking, his coworkers might spot him and pick him up.

When asked why he did not call his colleagues, Mr Daeng explained that he does not have a phone. He also had only 14 baht (S$0.60) left in his pocket.

Mr Daeng said he lives alone. His wife has passed away, and his children have moved away to start their own families.

Man insisted to keep walking after accepting refreshments

During the interview, the reporter offered to pay for his grilled pork and two packs of sticky rice. A nearby vendor also provided him with a glass of red syrup water.

Mr Daeng then requested that the reporter drop him off under a pedestrian flyover at the entrance to Baan Sra Bua.

He insisted on waiting there, noting that if he did not find his supervisor or coworkers, he would continue walking toward Klong Rang and Raboh Phai to seek new work and find his colleagues.

Also read: 62-year-old man in Thailand walks barefoot for 500km to return home after being kicked out by family



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Featured image adapted from Khaosod and One News on YouTube.