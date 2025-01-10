62-year-old man in Thailand walks barefoot for 500km to return home after being kicked out by family

Elderly man attempts 500km walk home after being kicked out by wife & stepson

A 62-year-old man in Thailand walked barefoot for 13 days, attempting to return to his home 500km away, after being kicked out by his wife and stepson.

On Thursday (9 Jan), according to Thai news outlet Khaosod, the elderly man was taken to the hospital by a compassionate passerby after his feet became severely swollen.

A nurse at Chai Wan Hospital in Udon Thani province alerted the police, explaining that the man had walked barefoot from Satuek District in Buri Ram Province, hoping to return to his home in Phon Phisai District, Nong Khai Province.

The nurse, moved by his condition, provided him with anti-inflammatory medication and called for assistance.

Forced out after 13 years with wife

Pol. Col. Rattaphonchai Pensongkram (name transliterated from Thai), Superintendent of Chai Wan Police Station, identified the man as 62-year-old Mr Phon and interviewed him to understand his circumstances.

Mr Phon recounted tearfully that he lived with his wife in Satuek District for more than 13 years.

However, things took a turn when his wife’s son moved in from Bangkok in mid-December 2024.

Soon after, both his wife and his stepson forced him to leave the house. When he confronted his wife, she told him she would side with whatever her son decided.

Heartbroken, Mr Phon left the house on 28 Dec with no belongings or money. He wandered aimlessly from place to place, seeking shelter at police stations and relying on food donations from temples.

His journey was further hindered by a leg injury sustained from a car accident in his youth.

Along the way, a farmer who was transporting sugarcane in a small truck offered him a ride to Chai Wan District, where he was eventually brought to the hospital and then to the police station.

’13 years meant nothing’: Heartbroken over being abandoned

As Mr Phon reflected on his life with his wife, he became emotional.

“13 years meant nothing to her. Love has come to an end,” he lamented.

He explained that he had worked as a welder, giving all his earnings to his wife. Despite his efforts, he felt abandoned once her son arrived.

The final argument occurred on the night of 27 Dec, when his wife sided with her son.

Mr Phon decided to return to his hometown in Phon Phisai district, where he owns a house and has a grandson.

Man plans to become monk after walking 500km

After 13 days of walking — often limping and shedding tears — Mr Phon vowed to become a monk once he reached his hometown to seek solace and leave his shattered life behind.

