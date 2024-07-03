10-year-old boy & blind granddad in Thailand lose home, walk more than 100km to beg for food

10-year-old boy & blind granddad in Thailand walk more than 100km to beg for food

A 10-year-old boy was recently seen guiding his blind grandfather on a long journey to beg for food to survive.

They reportedly travelled barefoot from one district in Sakon Nakhon province to another and then returned. The total distance measured more than 100km.

After seeing the video, relevant authorities reached out to offer help.

A Facebook user, บ่าวสว่างแดนดิน, posted a video on 24 June of a boy holding the hand of his blind grandfather as they traversed a long distance to beg for food after facing financial difficulties.

The OP explained in the caption that the boy, who was in Grade 4, walked more than 100km with his grandfather and mother from the Wanon Niwat district to the Sawang Daeng Din district.

He also called for people to offer support and guidance, should anyone happen to spot them along the road.

The video attracted press attention, and reporters visited their home on 2 July.

According to Matichon Online, the granddad is 72-year-old Sudjai, who has been blind since age 25 due to a car accident. He lives with his 44-year-old daughter, Pisamai, and grandson in a two-storey detached house.

House seized after mortgage payments lapsed

Ms Pisamai told the Thai media that the house they’re living in was once their own, but her husband mortgaged the house and failed to make payments.

The house was subsequently seized, and they had to rent it and pay 700 baht (S$25) per month.

However, they missed rent payments because they had no money and jobs.

Mr Sudjai used to be a street musician with his friends, but after they died, he gave up and turned to begging.

His daughter and grandson would also help beg for food to survive on a daily basis.

On some occasions, the boy had to skip classes as he was unable to return to school in time.

Ms Pisamai said they have travelled around asking for food in almost every district, pushing a cart barefoot. Sometimes her father and son would sit in it and get off at various houses to ask for food.

When it gets dark, they sleep at a temple.

According to the Matichon article, Mr Sudjai said that they had no choice but to beg as they didn’t have any money. If they could, they would much rather set up a stall and run their own business, he added.

The OP updated in the comments section on 2 July that a Government agency has approached the family to offer help.

