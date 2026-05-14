Chimichanga appears to parody Starbucks pet notice with taco promo for dogs & cats in S’pore

Chimichanga appears to respond to Starbucks pet drama with promos for pet owners in Singapore

Just days after Starbucks drew flak for announcing that pets will soon no longer be allowed at its East Coast Park outlet, Chimichanga appeared to post a cheeky response to the saga with a special promo for fur-kids.

On Wednesday (13 May), it posted what seemed to be a tongue-in-cheek reference to Starbucks’ notice, announcing a partnership with pet treat brand Woofgang Bark to bring pet tacos to the menu.

Post featured edited image of original viral photo

Chimichanga’s post featured an altered version of the original photo of Starbucks’ announcement, but with the text edited out to instead feature the Mexican restaurant’s logo and message.

“From 19 May 2026, pets will not only be allowed, they can now enjoy Taco Tuesdays, with pet tacos being added to the menu,” the sign said. “This change is part of our transition toward being more furbaby-friendly.”

The text appeared to parody Starbucks’ original sign, which said that from 25 May, pets would no longer be permitted in its indoor and outdoor seating areas as part of its “transition toward halal-certified operations”.

Guide dogs, however, are still welcome, according to the notice.

A frustrated pet owner first shared the original announcement on Facebook on 11 May.

He told MS News that he disagreed with the business decision, considering the already limited options pet owners have when planning outings with their fur-kids.

Starbucks has since clarified that it is reviewing its store operations, and that pets remain welcome at the East Coast Park outlet for now.

Commenters notice the shots fired

Netizens were quick to pick up on the references, with the post quickly gaining traction online.

At the time of writing, it had garnered over 1,700 likes and more than 70 comments.

Several commenters even tagged Starbucks Singapore in the comments.

Taco Tuesday promo includes tacos for humans & fur-kids

Chimichanga’s promo will take place at their VivoCity and Holland Village locations from 19 May.

Dubbed Taco Tuesday: Fur Two, the promo is a collaboration with Woofgang Bark, which has specially curated pet-friendly tacos for dogs and cats of all ages.

The freeze-dried treats are made with natural ingredients and feature proteins such as pork, beef, duck, salmon, kangaroo, or crocodile, paired with ingredients like Chinese yam, yoghurt, pumpkin, and bell pepper.

As part of the promotion, Klique members can enjoy 50% off their second taco set every Tuesday, with the discount applying to the lower-priced set.

For fur-kids, pet tacos are priced at S$10 each, with 50% off every second pet taco purchased.

Pawrents dining with their fur-kids will also continue to enjoy Chimichanga’s usual 10% pet-friendly dining perk.

Also read: Starbucks ECP outlet notifies customers of pet ban due to Halal certification, pet owner frustrated



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @chimichangasg on Instagram and Instagram.