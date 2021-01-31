Teachers & Social Workers Want Clear Policy From MOE On Supporting Transgender Students

In recent weeks, the topic of transgender students in Singapore’s education system has come under the spotlight.

This follows a complaint by a Redditor, who alleged that the Ministry of Education (MOE) had interfered with her getting hormone therapy. The student, named Ashlee, studies in Millennia Institute.

Now, a group of teachers, counsellors, social workers, and community & youth workers have signed a statement that urges MOE to implement and communicate a clear policy on supporting transgender students in schools.

In the statement, they say they hold MOE to their promise, that they will “work closely with and respect the professional advice given by the Ministry of Health’s healthcare professionals”.

Teachers & social workers express concern over transgender students’ treatment

As of 10.42am on Sunday (31 Jan), the statement has over 522 individual and group signatories.

The statement, available at this link, shared concern over Ashlee’s experience.

They’ve also heard about similar situations faced by transgender students in schools.

Citing evidence that transgender youths face higher risks of depression and suicide if prevented from transitioning, the teachers and counsellors state their duty to help them manage challenges while transitioning at school.

Calls on MOE to implement policy to support transgender students

The groups recommend that MOE implement a clear policy on supporting transgender students with advice from healthcare professionals, and while consulting the students and their families.

They call for teachers, counsellors, and student leaders to be advised on the following:

They should defer to healthcare professionals in all decisions pertaining to a student’s physical and mental health, gender presentation, and transition, without interference.

There should not be any pressure or interference from the school towards the student or their doctors to either withhold gender transition or to hasten medical procedures.

School leaders and staff should make efforts to respect the expressed gender of students who have trusted us enough to share their transgender identities. A student’s transgender identity should not be discussed with their parents without consent too.

There should be no institutional or personal threats made to any student, their family, or their doctors.

Schools should proactively offer supportive counselling and other mental health services to transgender students. Counsellors should not condemn or pressure students to change their gender identities. There should be greater transparency and accountability if any school leaders, teachers or counsellors were to go against these guidelines.

Urge MOE to make schools safe for students

The groups also note that some students have sought help from teachers and counsellors, only to be outed to their parents without consent or referred to programmes aiming to change their sexual orientation or gender identity.

This has kept others from seeking help due to fear, they said.

They thus hope that MOE can work to make a safe school environment, not just for transgender students, but all students.

This can include, among other things, training for teachers and counsellors on gender dysphoria and LGBTQ+ issues, and a statement of inclusion for schools to abide by.

Signatories consider statement “right thing to do”

9 groups have signed the statement so far, along with 543 individuals.

Many of them said they were afraid to write the statement at first due to their recognition that it isn’t yet safe to express their views publicly.

However, they decided to make the statement as they believe “that it is the right thing to do”.

They also consider it their professional duty to protect and care for all the young that they teach and guide.

Need for safe environment for all students

MOE has refuted suggestions that it interfered with Ashlee’s hormone therapy.

They state that they have no way to interfere with medical treatment and stressed that this would be decided by the family.

Regardless, the education and social service professionals believe that more can be done to help and guide students, transgender or not.

The hope is that going forward, there can be clear policies outlining what to do with cases like these.

Featured image adapted from Twitter.