14,000 Monkeypox Cases Detected In 70 Countries, WHO To Decide If It’s A Global Health Emergency

WHO Committee To Decide If Monkeypox Should Be Declared Global Health Emergency

Since May, the monkeypox virus has been a growing concern as it spreads globally.

In June, the World Health Organization (WHO) determined that the disease was not yet a global health emergency.

But as of now, almost 14,000 cases have been reported in over 70 countries.

On Thursday (21 Jul), WHO’s emergency committee will be reconvening to decide if the highest alarm should be sounded, classifying monkeypox as a global health emergency.

WHO to decide if monkeypox is a global health emergency

On Wednesday (20 Jul), WHO confirmed that 14,000 cases of monkeypox had been reported worldwide, with five deaths in Africa.

According to Reuters, while most cases thus far are found in Europe – especially among men who fornicate with other men – more than 70 countries are now affected by the disease.

In the past week alone, monkeypox spread to six more countries as cases continued to surge.

WHO’s emergency committee previously met in end-Jun and determined that at that juncture, monkeypox was not yet a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

The committee is set to meet again on Thursday (21 Jul) to make that decision.

If classified as a PHEIC – the health agency’s highest alert level – temporary recommendations on preventing and reducing the diseases’ spread and management will be made.

But CNA shared that there is no timeline for which the outcome will be made public.

Regardless of the committee’s recommendations, WHO Director-General Mr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus assured that the organisation would continue to do everything possible to support countries to stop transmissions and save lives.

Most patients are men

Currently, 98% of the monkeypox cases are among men who have sex with men. It primarily spreads amongst those with multiple recent anonymous or new partners.

WHO revealed that these individuals are usually young and are found in urban areas.

While the organisation is working to validate and ship tests to various countries, Mr Tedros said information is one of the most powerful tools in our fight against monkeypox.

WHO will continue to work with patients and community advocates to develop and deliver information tailored to affected communities.

Danish company developing vaccine

So far, Singapore has seen three local and three imported monkeypox cases.

As of Monday (18 Jul), there have been 7,896 confirmed monkeypox cases from 27 countries in the European Economic Area.

Currently, the worst hit countries in Europe are the following:

Spain – 2,835 cases

Germany – 1924 cases

France – 912 cases

Netherlands – 656 cases

Portugal – 515 cases

Besides Europe, New York has also become the epicentre of the US outbreak, with over 460 cases.

Currently, only one Danish company Bavarian Nordic is manufacturing a licensed vaccine against monkeypox, CNA reported.

Vaccines are currently scarce, with strong uptake in areas like New York.

Stay vigilant against viral diseases

The world now has to deal with the spread of monkeypox even as we are still battling the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. But the two-year outbreak has also taught us many valuable lessons.

Whether or not WHO declares monkeypox as a global health pandemic, be wary and see a doctor if you have any symptoms.

Featured image adapted from Mnped and VOA News.