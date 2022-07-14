41-Year-Old S’porean Is 3rd Local Monkeypox Case, No Links To Previous Patients

Singapore Confirms 3rd Local Monkeypox Case

While the authorities have assured that the monkeypox virus isn’t one to worry about, Singaporeans are understandably still on edge as case after case surfaces.

Today (14 Jul), the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed a third local infection.

The 41-year-old patient is currently in stable condition.

3rd local monkeypox case tests positive on 14 Jul

In a situation update on Thursday (14 Jul), MOH confirmed yet another local case of monkeypox in Singapore, bringing the tally for such cases to three.

MOH announced the first local case on 6 Jul and the second on 13 Jul.

The third patient, a 41-year-old male citizen, developed genital rashes on 9 Jul.

He only sought medical attention on 12 Jul and was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) the next day (13 Jul). He tested positive for monkeypox on 14 Jul.

He’s currently in stable condition there.

Contact tracing is ongoing but MOH claims that the patient has no links to the earlier cases.

Hope situation remains under control

Though the emergence of new cases lately can be concerning, we’re hopeful that the situation is still relatively manageable since the authorities have not declared any state of emergency.

After all, monkeypox is not as easily transmissible as Covid-19.

Nevertheless, we should all remain alert and take precautions, especially if we notice any possible symptoms in ourselves or the people around us.

Should that be the case, don’t hesitate to seek medical care promptly.

Otherwise, take care and stay safe.

Featured image adapted from National Centre for Infectious Diseases.