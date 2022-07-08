S’pore Confirms 3rd Imported Monkeypox Case, Patient Recently Returned From Germany

Singapore’s 3nd Imported Monkeypox Case Is 30-Year-Old Man Who Developed Rashes On 30 Jun

Though not as easily transmissible as Covid-19, the recent emergence of monkeypox cases in Singapore has started to worry some.

While the disease started off mostly spreading overseas, it has now made its way to our shores via imported cases.

The latest imported case, our third, has now been reported on Friday (8 Jul).

Monkeypox imported case tested positive on 8 Jul

In a situation update on Friday (8 Jul), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the case tested positive on the same day.

The man is a 30-year-old Indian national who resides in Singapore.

He had recently returned from Germany, MOH added, without saying exactly when he arrived back.

Man developed rashes in groin

Though the man tested positive on 8 Jul, he actually started having symptoms on 30 Jun.

This manifested in the form of rashes in his groin area, MOH said.

On Thursday (7 Jul), he additionally developed a fever.

After seeking medical attention on the same day, he was sent to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Contract tracing is ongoing

Contract tracing is ongoing for this latest case, MOH said.

However, he’s not linked to the monkeypox cases earlier announced by the ministry, they said.

Besides our second imported case reported on Thursday (7 Jul), we also had our first one on 21 Jun.

Only one local case has surfaced so far — a 45-year-old man Malaysian man living in Singapore who tested positive on Wednesday (6 Jul).

Following this latest case, Singapore now has four monkeypox cases since June — three imported and one local.

They are all not linked to one another, MOH has said.

3 consecutive days of new cases

Considering we have now reported new monkeypox cases on three consecutive days, some Singaporeans might be concerned.

However, the disease is so far spreading slowly here, possibly because it passes mostly via direct physical contact.

Hopefully, we’ve learnt how to handle such infectious diseases from the Covid-19 pandemic.

We wish the patients a quick recovery.

Featured image adapted from Sumit Kumar on Flickr and Google Maps.