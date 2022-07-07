S’pore Confirms 2nd Imported Monkeypox Case, Patient Recently Returned From The US

Singapore Confirms 2nd Imported Monkeypox Case On 7 Jul

Though not as easily transmissible as Covid-19, the recent emergence of monkeypox cases in Singapore has become a cause for concern.

While the disease was mostly spreading in foreign countries at first, it made its way to our shores via an imported case, though Singapore recorded our first local infection soon after.

Now, yet another imported monkeypox case has surfaced, bringing the total count in Singapore so far up to three.

Singapore reports 2nd imported monkeypox case

In a situation update today (7 Jul), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced another imported monkeypox case in Singapore.

The patient is a 36-year-old Indian national who stays in Singapore. He had apparently just returned from a trip to the United States (US), though MOH didn’t specify when he arrived.

After his return, the patient reportedly experienced anal discomfort and other monkeypox symptoms on 28 Jun.

He then gradually developed other side effects like rashes over the next few days, which prompted him to seek medical care on Wednesday (6 Jul).

He tested positive for monkeypox the next day (7 Jul).

The patient was subsequently conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). Contact tracing is ongoing.

MOH has clarified that there are no links between the three cases so far.

Hope local situation is still manageable

As much as the emergence of new cases is rather worrying, we can perhaps take comfort in the fact that the disease is not spreading uncontrollably.

Hopefully, the past two years of the pandemic has better prepared us for viral diseases like this.

More importantly, we hope that this won’t develop into yet another crisis that could plunge the world into disarray.

We wish the patients a smooth recovery and urge everyone to be vigilant and seek medical attention if the need arises.

Featured image adapted from Reuters.