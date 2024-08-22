S’pore investment app posts LinkedIn job listing for ‘Money Master’, it’s actually a reality show casting call

Moomoo SG posts LinkedIn job listing for ‘Money Master’

If you’ve been job-hunting on LinkedIn recently, you might have come across an intriguing listing from Moomoo SG for a “Money Master”.

It’s advertised as a part-time remote position with an official employment period from January to March 2025.

As for the compensation, the candidate will “stand to win S$30,000 and more”.

Turns out to be casting call for reality show

Sounds odd? Well, a closer look reveals that it is actually a casting call for an upcoming reality show called ‘100 to 1: Moomoo Money Master’, which will be available on TheSmartLocal’s YouTube page.

The fintech company is on the hunt for 100 “vibrant, enthusiastic” individuals to compete for the title of Moomoo Money Master — and walk away with S$30,000 worth of investment funds.

Whether you’re new to investing or have been surfing the market waves like a pro for years, this is a chance to showcase your skills, gain insights, and share financial tips with others.

Oh, and you’ll also get a taste of what it’s like to star in a reality show. Pretty cool, right?

Winner will become Moomoo SG’s first-ever Money Master

That doesn’t mean the LinkedIn listing isn’t legit, though.

After the show wraps up, participants of the show will have the opportunity to land a real position as a moomoo mentor, creating content and earning a commission-based income.

This role will involve sharing investment expertise with the app’s community, so think of the competition as an unconventional yet entertaining interview process seeking out the perfect fit for the moomoo team.

How to nab that S$30,000 prize

Ready to dive into the competition? Here’s the lowdown:

Filming for the reality show will take place from 10am to 6pm on 4, 5, 11, and 12 Oct, so be sure to clear your schedule for those dates if you’re one of the shortlisted participants.

Don’t just wait for the main event, though — there’s also a pre-game opportunity to get ahead by participating in the Paper Trading Mini Contest on the moomoo app, where you’d be assessed on your trading prowess and overall profit-loss percentage.

Those with a larger profit-loss percentage will be ranked higher. And climbing the rankings here could give you a crucial edge in the overall competition, so give it your best shot.

Additionally, the MooHack Sharing Contest invites all 100 participants to share their investment hacks on the moomoo app.

Five standout winners will each be awarded S$2,000, including a S$1,000 cash coupon and two stock cash coupons worth S$500 each.

Now, on to the main competition.

Over four intense days, you and 99 others will compete in a series of strategic games and activities designed to test your trading prowess and quick thinking.

Familiar childhood games like Monopoly and Jeopardy take on a dramatic survival show twist reminiscent of ‘Squid Game’ — minus the danger and deaths, of course. With mind-bending challenges and psychological traps at every turn, there’s no telling who will outsmart the rest.

The last one standing will be crowned the Moomoo Money Master and walk away with a S$15,000 cash coupon, plus 30 stock cash coupons worth S$500 each to use on the moomoo app for further investments.

Join moomoo reality show & stand to win S$30,000

So, if you’re always keeping up with the latest investment trends and are passionate about sharing your knowledge with the world, you could be the one Moomoo SG’s looking for.

Ready to step up? Submit your application by filling out the form here and uploading a one- to two-minute video that spills the tea on:

An interesting fact about yourself

Your investment goals

Why you deserve the title of Moomoo Money Master

There are no right or wrong answers, so feel free to get creative and make your submission stand out.

Don’t drag your feet though — the registration period closes on 10 Sept at 11.59pm.

If you’re among the 100 participants chosen, you’ll be notified via email by 18 Sept at 6pm, so keep an eye on your inbox.

As always, there are a few important requirements to keep in mind:

The competition is open to Singapore residents who are passionate about investing and eager to share their strategies with the community

Participants must be 18 years or older

Participants must download the moomoo app and open an account

app and open an account Participation in the Paper Trading Mini Contest and MooHack Sharing Contest is required

Participants have to commit to the filming schedule and attend any online or physical briefings

To stay on top of all the latest competition updates, follow moomoo on Facebook and Instagram. And if you sign up with moomoo, you also get to claim an attractive new user starter bundle.

Showcasing your talents isn’t just about winning — it’s about letting your skills shine.

When you put yourself out there, you could be opening doors to new opportunities. And if you’re willing to step out of your comfort zone, you might just discover what you’re truly capable of.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with moomoo.

Featured image adapted from LinkedIn and courtesy of Moomoo SG.

Neither Moomoo SG or its affiliates shall be liable for the content of the information provided. This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.