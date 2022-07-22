Mother Of S’pore Man In S$32M Luxury Goods Scam Cried After Learning Of His Crimes

Single Mother Cried After Learning Of Son’s Involvement In S$32M Luxury Goods Scam

Every parent wants their children to be good people who do things that will make them proud.

Unfortunately, some see their kids turn out as not just disappointments, but as literal criminals.

Recently, a couple absconded after failing to deliver S$32 million worth of luxury goods to over 200 Singapore customers.

There are now arrest warrants and even Interpol red notices against the pair, who fled the country by hiding in a lorry’s container compartment.

While the victims of the scam are undoubtedly upset about being duped, there’s a third party who’s also been negatively affected by all this.

A source claims that the mother of the man did not know he was involved in such antics. She took the news pretty hard when she finally found out.

Mother of luxury goods scammer unaware of his actions

Shin Min Daily News reports that the man, 26-year-old Singaporean Pi Jiapeng, is an only child who grew up in a single-parent household.

A source claiming to be familiar with the family shared that Pi is very close with his mother.

However, he kept her in the dark about his criminal undertakings with his wife, 27-year-old Thai national Pansuk Siriwipa.

His mother only found out about them when the supposed inside source went to inform her.

One of the scam victims had also gone to look for Pi’s mother, but it was obvious that she did not know anything about her son’s actions.

In fact, she purportedly kept crying in front of the victim, clearly disheartened by such news.

Police & Interpol looking for couple

Pi reportedly met Siriwipa on a dating app and they tied the knot in Sep 2020. Shin Min Daily News states that his mum had attended the wedding.

The couple is accused of running off with customers’ advance payments for S$32 million worth of orders for expensive designer products without fulfilling them.

They have been uncontactable since giving up their passports to authorities.

Rumour has it that they escaped to Thailand after a Malaysian man smuggled them through the Tuas Checkpoint in his lorry.

Police are appealing for information on their whereabouts and Interpol has even issued red notices against both Pi and his wife.

Malaysian lorry driver charged with helping couple to flee

On Friday (22 Jul), the Malaysian lorry driver, 40-year-old Mohamed Alias, was charged with helping Pi to flee Singapore.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that Mohamed had hidden Pi in the container compartment of his lorry, which had a Malaysia-registered licence plate number.

Mohamed was charged last Friday (15 Jul) for helping Siriwipa to flee the same way.

The great escape happened at about 7.25pm on 4 Jul when Mohamed drove his lorry with the couple inside through Tuas Checkpoint’s departure cargo section.

He now faces six months to two years in jail and a fine of up to S$6,000.

Hope the authorities will be able to track down the couple

Whenever we read about criminals, it’s easy to forget that they are also someone else’s son or daughter.

One can only imagine Pi’s mother’s heartbreak after learning of the extent of her son’s crimes.

Hopefully, the authorities will be able to track him and his wife down and mete out the necessary punishments. Perhaps their arrest could also give Pi the chance to apologise to his mother for the pain he has caused her.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Facebook.

