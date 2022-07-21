S’porean Man & Wife Who Owe Customers Luxury Goods Escaped In Lorry, Authorities Seek Whereabouts

Couple Who Failed To Deliver Customers’ Luxury Goods Fled Singapore Illegally On 4 Jul

In recent years, there have been countless scams going around. The latest of which involves a couple who ghosted customers without delivering S$32 million worth of luxury goods.

On Wednesday (20 Jul), the police revealed their identities — 26-year-old Singaporean Pi Jiapeng and 27-year-old Thai national, Pansuk Siriwipa.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) shared that the pair fled Singapore on 4 Jul.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), a 40-year-old Malaysian man had helped the couple escape by hiding them illegally in a lorry.

Couple believed to be hiding out in Thailand

In an attempt to get more information, the police released the names of the couple involved in a S$32 million luxury goods scam on Wednesday (20 Jul).

Pi Jiapeng, also known as Kevin, and Pansuk Siriwipa, who goes by the name Ann, went missing after collecting payment and failing to deliver the goods to their customers.

Shin Min Daily News revealed that Pi used to be a shoes salesperson. But since he met his wife, Siriwapa, they enjoyed a more luxurious lifestyle.

Siriwipa also reportedly bought Pi his very first sports car, a McLaren.

The couple fled Singapore on 4 Jul by illegally hiding in the container compartment of a lorry, said ICA on 20 Jul.

According to The Straits Times (ST), they did so with the help of 40-year-old Malaysian Mohamed Alias.

His court case has been adjourned to Friday (22 Jul).

It is believed that the couple crossed over to Malaysia before heading to Thailand to hide out.

Interpol notices issued

An ICA spokesperson said the authority takes a serious view of attempts to enter or depart Singapore illegally.

They will not hesitate to prosecute offenders for such cases.

Currently, ICA is working closely with the relevant authorities on the case.

The police shared that arrest warrants as well as Interpol red notices have been issued against the pair, reported CNA.

Couple allegedly fled after cheating customers

In the meantime, the police are also investigating two companies associated with the couple – Tradenation and Tradeluxury – for cheating allegations.

ST reported that since June, at least 180 reports have been lodged against the couple.

Earlier on 27 Jun, police arrested Pi for his suspected involvement in cheating offences. His passport was then impounded and he was released on bail the next day.

Similarly, Siriwipa, who was assisting police investigations, surrendered her passport on 30 Jun.

However, the husband and wife later became uncontactable.

The police are now working closely with foreign law enforcement counterparts to track down the couple.

They urge anyone with information on the couple to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000. Overseas callers can also reach out to them via +65 6255-0000.

Alternatively, members of the public can submit information online on the iWitness website.

All information will be kept confidential.

Hope they will be brought to justice

The couple fled after pocketing countless customers’ hard-earned money.

Hopefully, authorities, both locally and overseas, will be able to work together to track them down and bring them to justice.

If you have any useful information about the couple that could help with investigations, do reach out to the police.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.