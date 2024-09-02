‘You are very f***ing stupid’: Mum in S’pore berates child with vulgarities during maths lesson

Mother uses vulgarities to scold child while teaching maths in public

In a video that’s making waves on TikTok, a woman was caught on camera delivering a tongue-lashing to a girl with such venom and vulgarity that it redefined the term “tiger mum”.

The woman, believed to be the girl’s mother, was in the middle of a public mathematics lesson when things took a turn for the extreme.

According to TikTok user @bluecat_ivu, who posted the clip, this verbal tirade had been going on for an hour.

“You better you use your brain. Your brain never wake up, ah?” the mother snapped at her daughter when she struggled with a maths problem.

The scolding didn’t stop there as the mother unleashed a barrage of sarcastic jabs and threats, including a promise to publicly shame her daughter’s maths skills.

To top it all off, the mother was caught on camera resorting to crude language, declaring:

I’m going to tell the whole world that you are very f***ing stupid.

Netizens appalled at mother’s approach to teaching child

The woman’s abrasive behaviour wasn’t confined to just her daughter.

When @bluecat_ivu tried to intervene by pointing out that such an approach is “not good for the child”, the woman simply told them to “mind [their] f***ing business”.

Attempts to involve staff were also futile as they claimed they couldn’t do anything about it.

The video also made its way to the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit, where it sparked widespread condemnation of the mother’s teaching methods.

Many agreed that instead of fostering improvement, this approach would only pressure the girl and erode her self-esteem.

One user observed that the mother seemed so wrapped up in her own anger that she failed to realise she was publicly humiliating her child.

Numerous netizens empathised with the girl, recalling their own experiences of harsh chiding by their parents.

MS News has reached out to @bluecat_ivu for further details.

