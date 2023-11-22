Motorcycle Weaves Between Lanes To Overtake On TPE, Seemingly Crashes Moments Later

Motorcycle Swerves Between TPE Lanes, Seemingly Crashes Moments Later

The perks of riding a motorcycle includes being small enough to squeeze through cars when traffic is heavy, but one rider seems to have taken it too far recently on the Tampines Expressway (TPE).

Video footage of the motorcycle swerving between lanes made its way on social media.

It then appears to crash near a road shoulder moments later, and someone is seen on the ground.

Those who came across the video criticised the rider for his reckless driving. There were also some who hoped this accident serves as a lesson to the rider in the future.

Footage of the incident surfaced on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Tuesday (21 Nov).

According to the caption, it occurred along the TPE at around 8.08am the same day.

The video showed a Yamaha motorcycle weaving recklessly between vehicles and swerving between two lanes.

It looks as if it was attempting to overtake the other cars.

After a cut in the video, it then showed a black car, which has stopped along the road shoulder.

What appeared to be the motorcycle from earlier is now lying on its side, on the ground in front of the car.

Slightly further down, a man wearing black, possibly the motorcycle rider, was sitting down on the ground. Another man, presumably the car driver, was crouched next to him.

There were also two others, who appeared to be passers-by, standing around them.

It seems that, following his dangerous driving, the rider got into an accident with the black car.

Fortunately, he does not appear to have been seriously hurt.

Netizens criticise dangerous driving, hope rider learns his lesson

Facebook users who came across the video were mostly disapproving of the rider’s reckless behaviour.

One user commented saying that he should consider himself lucky to be alive after what happened.

They added that he has no one to blame for the accident but himself.

There were also those who hope this accident serves as a lesson to the rider in the future, such as this user.

