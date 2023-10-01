Female Motorcyclist Passes Away In Accident At Jurong East, She’s Believed To Have Skidded

23-Year-Old Female Motorcyclist Meets With Accident In Jurong East & Passes Away

On Sunday (1 Oct) morning, a 23-year-old woman was involved in a motorcycle accident in Jurong East.

Sadly, she reportedly passed away as a result of the crash.

Her bike is believed to have skidded on the road.

Bike of motorcyclist seen lying on Jurong East road after accident

In a Facebook post by SG Road Vigilante on Sunday (1 Oct), images were shared of a motorcycle lying on the road in front of a bus stop.

Some debris lay next to the wrecked motorcycle, along with a helmet.

The photos were taken that day at Jurong Gateway Road, the post said.

Westies may recognise it as the road that separates Jurong East MRT from the former JCube mall.

Photos allegedly show fatal motorcycle accident in Jurong East

Giving the exact location as in front of Block 131, the post also said this was the scene of a fatal accident.

Another photo showed an apparent body lying on the road covered by a blue tarp. Police tape also cordoned off the bus stop.

Worse still, the dreaded blue police tent appeared to have been subsequently placed over the probable body.

Motorcyclist believed to have lost control & skidded

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) was alerted at 10.05am on Sunday (1 Oct) to an accident involving a motorcycle along Jurong Gateway Road, according to Lianhe Zaobao.

The motorcycle was ridden by a 23-year-old woman, they added.

Medics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was also alerted at the same, pronounced her dead at the scene.

She is believed to have lost control of her bike and skidded, the police maintained.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

