Motorcyclist In Lorry’s Blind Spot Almost Gets Run Over At Pioneer Junction, Quickly Rolls To Side

Lorry Nearly Runs Over Motorcyclist At Pioneer Traffic Junction

Larger vehicles often have blind spots, which can be difficult to check. This may endanger other road users if they are unknowingly in that position, potentially leading to severe road accidents.

Such was the case in Pioneer, where a motorcyclist had stopped at the blind spot of a lorry at a traffic junction.

As a result, he almost got run over when the vehicle began to move.

Fortunately, the rider was able to roll to the side, managing to avoid what could have been a tragic accident.

Lorry almost runs over motorcyclist in Pioneer

Footage of the accident was posted to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), stating that it occurred on 15 July at 7.15am at the junction of Jalan Buroh and Jurong Port Road.

The video starts by showing the motorcyclist in front of the lorry’s right side, waiting for the light to turn green.

When it is time to go, the lorry moves ahead and bumps into the unsuspecting motorcyclist, causing the bike to topple and the person to fall off.

Rider manages to roll out of way

The trajectory of his fall would have led him to get crushed by the massive vehicle.

However, he’s able to quickly move out of the way, rolling onto the road and laying down on his back.

The lorry also stops, with the driver exiting his vehicle, presumably about to help the rider.

A subsequent part of the footage reveals that before the incident, the motorcyclist came up from the lorry’s left side to cut to the right, inadvertently stopping in the driver’s blind spot.

As of yet, it is still unclear if the rider sustained any injuries from the incident.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for more information.

