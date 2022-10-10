Motorcyclist Skids & Falls At Bukit Panjang Crossing, Pedestrian Rushes To Help Him Up

Pedestrian Praised For Helping Up Motorcyclist At Bukit Panjang Crossing

Meeting a mishap in public when you’re all alone with no one to help can be pretty distressing. But if you’re fortunate, you could meet a few good Samaritans who are ready to lend a helping hand.

Such was the case when a motorcyclist reportedly skidded and fell across the tarmac at a crossing in Bukit Panjang. A pedestrian then rushed over to help him up.

He has received praise for his actions, with many commending him for his prompt response.

Motorcyclist skids across Bukit Panjang crossing

According to the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) video on Facebook, the incident occurred at 3.13pm on 9 Oct.

A motorcyclist had been presumably travelling across the zebra crossing when he skidded and fell. According to the footage, a pedestrian then rushed over to help.

He assisted in propping up the vehicle, holding it while the motorcyclist attempted to start the engine.

The rider was eventually able to get the motorcycle working, driving off shortly after.

Pedestrian receives praise for quick response

The post has since gained attention on Facebook, with many praising the pedestrian for his considerate actions.

In the comments section, users commended him for rushing forward to assist the motorist.

Without his quick thinking, the motorcyclist may not have been able to recover from his accident as quickly.

Other netizens also urged motorists to be cautious when driving on the street.

With the current ongoing rainy weather, the tarmac might be even more slippery than before.

As such, it’s necessary to exercise due care when travelling to our destination.

Kudos to pedestrian for helping

It can be easy to get caught up in the hectic pace of our day and ignore those around us who need help.

Fortunately for this motorcyclist, the pedestrian was thoughtful enough to render his assistance.

Hopefully, this incident will serve as a reminder to more of us to offer our help to others when required.

