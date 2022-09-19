Motorcyclist Lanes At Woodlands Checkpoint Closed From 11pm On 20 Sep, Use Tuas Checkpoint Instead

Motorcyclists Should Use Tuas Checkpoint For Malaysia-Singapore Travel From 11pm On 20 Sep

Take note for motorcyclists departing Singapore from Woodlands Checkpoint at 11pm on 20 Sep to the following morning.

The motorcyclist lanes will not be accessible as Malaysia’s Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) CIQ Complex is closing its arrival motorcycle zones for signage replacement works.

The zones on the Malaysia side will be closed from 11.59pm on 20 Sep to 4am on 21 Sep.

In light of these works, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will close departing motorcyclist lanes from Woodlands Checkpoint from 11pm onwards.

Motorcyclist lanes at Woodlands Checkpoint closed from 11pm on 20 Sep

ICA posted the update on their Facebook page, noting the impending closures tonight.

It advised motorists who are leaving Singapore during this period to use the Tuas Checkpoint instead.

More updates will be available on ICA’s Facebook page, so do follow them.

Heavy traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint was reported yesterday (18 Sep), and ICA warned that delays would be expected.

As of today at 12.25pm, ICA said on Facebook that the tailback of departure traffic from Malaysia at Woodlands Checkpoint has subsided.

Travellers are advised to check the One Motoring website before embarking on their journey.

