Heavy Traffic At Woodlands Checkpoint On 18 Sep Morning, ICA Says Delays Expected

ICA Warns Of Heavy Traffic At Woodlands Checkpoint On 18 Sep

Ever since the reopening of borders, the Causeway has once again become notorious for massive traffic congestion, especially on weekends.

On Sunday (18 Sep) at 8am, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) reported every traveller’s most dreaded situation when travelling back to Singapore from Johor Bahru.

Heavy traffic was seen at the Woodlands Checkpoint due to tailback from Malaysia.

The authority said delays are expected. They urged the public to check the One Motoring website before embarking on their journeys.

Vehicular & human traffic at checkpoints

During the morning downpour on Sunday (18 Sep), OneMotoring showed heavy traffic at the Woodlands Causeway. Traffic seemed congested both ways, but the snarl-up was mainly on the Woodlands-bound lane.

A similar situation was seen at Tuas Second Link, with a long trail of cars stuck in a jam as travellers headed back to Singapore.

According to the Woodlands Checkpoint Human Traffic Facebook group, long lines were seen at the JB customs earlier on 17 Sep. In the morning, one netizen shared that the queue at the customs was about 45 minutes to one hour.

The heavy human traffic continued into the afternoon, with huge crowds spotted at the JB customs.

With such heavy human and vehicular traffic continuing at the checkpoints, it would be wise to plan your journeys accordingly.

Travellers can check on the traffic at the checkpoints via the One Motoring website here to avoid being caught in a jam.

