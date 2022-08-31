Huge Python Slithers Onto Road & Hisses At Passing Vehicles Near Woodlands Checkpoint

Python Hisses At Vehicles On Road Near Woodlands Checkpoint

The amount of wildlife we spot in urban areas has grown since the pandemic began.

A giant python was sighted near Woodlands Checkpoint just yesterday (30 Aug), apparently attempting to take on vehicles as they passed by.

@johnmauabg pulai makai lalu betemu kmi duai..memesainya iya diato…dh ga celap… ujan belama seminggu to..sayau dk eda ba jb ko kaban lalu ka masuk kali tusah2.😅😅😅 ♬ Ma Baker – Boney M.

During its endeavours, it very nearly got run over by a truck.

Python slithers onto road near Woodlands Checkpoint

In a video shared on TikTok, the python can be seen slithering on the road. According to Facebook page Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road, the incident occurred somewhere near the Woodlands Checkpoint.

Far from being cautious of the heavy vehicles passing through, the python appeared to want to challenge them.

Although a lorry initially stopped to give way, the python appeared to stop. Seeing this, the driver drove off.

As the lorry passed by, however, the python leered forward as if to attack.

Thankfully, the lorry was able to avoid the angry python.

A group of men also looked on as the reptile seemingly tried to cross the road.

Amusement at python’s aggression

Despite being in a rather dangerous position and at risk of being run over, the python seemed indifferent to that fact.

One comment noted how aggressive the python was.

Others commented that the python was particularly garang – or fierce in Malay – when it tried to ‘attack’ the lorry.

Someone also pointed out that the python could have hissed because it sensed heat.

Hopefully python is safe

Having wildlife on our roads can be potentially dangerous, not just to them but also to road users. This was evident in a recent case where a deer passed away after an alleged accident on the BKE.

Here’s hoping that the python managed to escape the road unscathed and didn’t die picking a fight with any vehicles.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.