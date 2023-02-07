Mould Growth At Sengkang & Punggol Flats Worry Residents, HDB Investigating Problem

HDB To Commission A Study In Response To Mould Issue

In January 2023, photos of a Housing Development Board (HDB) block in Sengkang that was covered in mould circulated online.

In addition to the Sengkang estate, flats in Punggol also seem to suffer from mould.

The mould issue was recently brought up in Parliament and has since triggered action from the authorities.

A report by Channel News Asia (CNA) revealed details on an upcoming study that will determine the cause of this mould growth.

Study will answer questions about health risks, among others

Citing the Ministry of National Development (MND), CNA reported that the study will assess why these flats are more resistant to current anti-mould precautions.

Echoing the residents’ worries, Nominated Member of Parliament Shahira Abdullah asked if the mould poses any health risks.

MND responded that it would be based on the individual’s health and duration of exposure to the mould.

The study will also assess mould samples from Anchorvale Parkview and Matilda Court for health risks.

Study of mould on HDB façade raises doubts

Following news of the study, many individuals raised concerns regarding cost and practicality.

Some asserted that the issue is straightforward and does not need a technical study.

Other Facebook users pointed out mould issues at other estates.

They claimed that the estates include new flat in Queenstown and Sembawang.

Generally, beyond the study, members of the public appeared to have larger questions about the quality of building materials and overall maintenance.

Residents must wait for conclusions

According to CNA, the study will take at least three months to complete.

During this time, the affected estates may undergo repair works.

These include rectifying the damage inflicted by the mould and coating the affected blocks with algae-resistant paint.

Hopefully, residents of Sengkang and Punggol can expect a fresh look soon.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.