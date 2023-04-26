Man Dies Of Suspected Mountain Sickness After Scaling Mount Kinabalu, Climbers Urged To Be Physically Ready

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Allegedly Dies Of Mountain Sickness On 25 Apr After Climbing Mount Kinabalu

A 45-year-old man allegedly died of acute mountain sickness after climbing Mount Kinabalu in Sabah, Malaysia.

The man was accompanying his wife, who complained of breathing difficulties and a headache, down the mountain when he experienced similar symptoms too. He passed away in a hospital early on Tuesday (25 Apr).

In a statement issued later that day, Datuk Christina Liew — Minister for Sabah Tourism, Culture, and Environment — urged future climbers to be “prepared physically and mentally” before taking on Mount Kinabalu.

Developed breathing difficulties & muscle cramps before passing

According to The Star, 45-year-old Mr Alexzander Kueh Check Boo and his wife Madam Ng Wee Peo, 35, attempted to climb Mount Kinabalu on Monday (24 Apr).

When they got to Panalaban — a mid-point rest stop along the mountain — at about 9pm, Madam Ng reportedly complained of a headache and breathing difficulties.

Officers from the Mountain Search and Rescue (Mosar) team subsequently rendered her first aid in the form of oxygen treatment, reports New Straits Times.

About an hour later, the rescuers decided it was best they stretchered the 35-year-old to a hospital.

During the descent, however, Madam Ng’s husband developed breathing difficulties and muscle cramps too. He thus had to be stretchered to Timpohon — the entrance of the trail — some 2km away.

Mr Kueh subsequently passed away at a hospital at about 4.30am on Tuesday (25 Apr).

Climbers must ready themselves physically & mentally before ascent

According to a statement by Datuk Christina Liew, Mr Kueh’s symptoms point to Altitude Mountain Sickness as the likely cause of death.

Meanwhile, his wife’s condition has reportedly stabilised after recovering from AMS.

Datuk Liew took the opportunity to extend her condolences to the late Mr Kueh’s family. She has apparently called on one of her ministry’s statuary boards to assist the bereaved family where necessary.

For safety reasons, she also urged future climbers to be “prepared physically and mentally” before scaling Mount Kinabalu.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

