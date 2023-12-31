Nasi Padang Stall Near Sultan Mosque Has Been Around Since 1948, Possibly Oldest In S’pore

Warong Nasi Pariaman Near Sultan Mosque Believed To Be Longest-Running Nasi Padang Stall In Singapore

When it comes to local cuisine, Singapore always has much to offer.

Wander around any neighbourhood or even the city centre and you’ll come across more than a few homegrown eateries offering scrumptious and affordable options.

Unfortunately, over the years, quite a number of these establishments have closed down due to rising costs.

Meanwhile, others have managed to withstand various challenges to remain open — one of which is Warong Nasi Pariaman, an iconic stall selling nasi padang.

Believed to be Singapore’s longest-running nasi padang eatery, its existence dates back to 1948, long before our country gained independence.

Nasi Padang stall near Sultan Mosque established in 1948

Situated at a shophouse at the corner of North Bridge Road and Kandahar Street near the Sultan Mosque, Warong Nasi Pariaman is a family-run business.

Back in 1948, Mr Isrin bin Ibrahim and his wife Madam Rosnah binte Zainal Abidin set up the stall, offering authentic nasi padang dishes such as beef rendang.

In no time at all, the eatery became a hotspot for customers in the area.

In 1992, they would prepare between 50kg to 60kg of rice daily, attesting to their popularity.

What stands out about Warong Nasi Pariaman, though, is that they stayed true to their roots through the years.

The owners shared that they stuck to their original recipes for their ingredients and preparations of the dishes on offer since they first started the business.

Madam Rosnah, who had ownership of the stall in 1992, also claimed she refused to allow anyone else to supervise the ingredients in her 47 years of selling nasi padang.

Mr Isrin has now retired, with the eatery currently being run by the family’s second generation.

Beef rendang among stall’s signature dishes

Among the stall’s signature dishes is the fan-favourite beef rendang. The dish’s acclaim is probably because, unlike other rendang delicacies, its cooking process does not involve coriander and cumin.

With a particularly mouthwatering blend of both sweetness and spice, the stall’s rendang is a must-try for any diner dropping by.

Their other dishes, though, are nothing to scoff at either.

Richly flavoured with coconut oil, lime, fresh chilli, tamarind and lemongrass, each dish promises a feast for the senses.

For first-timers at the eatery, the ayam bakar is definitely what you should start with. Essentially barbecued chicken in a rich coconut-milk gravy, the dish will leave you coming back for more.

A part of our local culture

Needless to say, Warong Nasi Pariaman has more than deserved its place as part of Singapore’s rich history.

If your interest has been piqued by now, here’s how to get there:

Warong Nasi Pariaman

Address: 738 North Bridge Road, Singapore 198706

Opening hours: Thursday to Tuesday (7:30am to 3pm)

Nearest MRT station: Rochor, Bugis & Nicoll Highway

With so many hawker stalls in recent years going out of business, it’s heartening to know that some eateries are still up and running, contributing to our local culture and cuisine.

Hopefully, we will be able to continue frequenting Warong Nasi Pariaman for many more years ahead.

