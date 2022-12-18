Paper-Wrapped Chicken Stall Reopens Again In Jurong East, Sells Out 300 Packs Daily

Paper-Wrapped Chicken Stall Returns To Jurong East Stall 5 Years After Clementi Closure

Several of Singapore’s beloved hawker legends have closed down over the years and are missed terribly by fans.

That’s why it’s so pleasing to know that one of them is actually persisting despite having to move multiple times.

A stall known for their paper-wrapped chicken has reopened again in Jurong East, to the delight of many.

The demand is so high that they now sell out up to 300 packs a day.

Paper-wrapped chicken stall reopened in Jurong East on 8 Dec

Union Chee Pow Kai (纸包鸡) reopened on 8 Dec, reported Shin Min Daily News.

They’re now located in Block 267A Toh Guan Road near Jurong East Central.

Interestingly, this “new” location is in the same kopitiam that they briefly moved to in 2018.

Kopitiam owner invited them back

Apparently, they were specially invited back by the kopitiam’s owner after its renovation was finished, stall proprietor Chia Kar Wing told the paper.

The 60-year-old is grateful to the kopitiam boss for reserving a stall for him after they moved out of their previous stall in Block 262.

That move had to be made as their lease had expired and wasn’t renewed.

Stall has 60-year history

Union Chee Pow Kai has a history of selling their famous paper-wrapped chicken for more than 60 years.

The dish used to be served at the Union Farm Eating House on Clementi Road, a place that was full of rustic kampung charm.

However, they had to shutter operations there as the land owner sold the land.

Since then, they’ve been bumped around the two kopitiams in Jurong East.

Loyal customers convince stall to keep going

Mr Chia confided in Shin Min that he’d actually wanted to retire as he and his family were getting older.

However, the continued patronage of his old, loyal customers touched him and convinced him to keep going.

For example, a woman who lives nearby used to eat his paper-wrapped chicken with her grandfather every month.

When the elderly man sadly passed away a few months ago, the lady came to buy the dish on the day of his passing as well as the funeral, in memory of him.

And though he’s no longer around, she still comes over to eat at his stall every month.

It’s stories like these that give Mr Chia the strength to carry on, he said.

His oldest customer is 94 years old, having like many others followed the stall since the 1960s and brought their children and grandchildren to eat there.

Up to 300 packs of paper-wrapped chicken sold daily in Jurong East

And it seems like customers can’t get seem to get enough of his paper-wrapped chicken — basically marinated chicken wrapped in paper, then fried.

Since the most recent reopening, Union Chee Pow Kai has been selling about 250 to 300 packs a day.

Almost all are sold out daily, and regular customers would make advance reservations by phone.

They’re already sold out for Christmas Eve, and orders are coming in for New Year’s and Chinese New Year, Mr Chia said.

Call a day in advance to chope

Thus, if you’re eager to get a taste of the famous paper-wrapped chicken, be sure to give them a call at least one day in advance to chope some before coming down. Here’s some details to note:

Union Chee Pow Kai

Address: Block 267A Toh Guan Rd, Singapore 601267

Tel: 8811-1616

Opening hours: 11.30am to 4pm, Thurs to Sun (or till stocks last)

Nearest MRT: Jurong East

