Bukit Merah Stall Sells Chicken & Char Siew Rice At S$2.50 To Celebrate M’sia Election Results

Bukit Merah Chicken Rice Stall Offers S$2.50 Meals

The results of Malaysia’s general elections marked a historic moment for our northern neighbour as Anwar Ibrahim, once the deputy prime minister of Malaysia and a prisoner, has finally emerged as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Malaysians living in Singapore too have expressed their appreciation for the momentous occasion.

One of them is the owner of a chicken rice stall, Xin Yi Wang, at Block 112 Bukit Purmei Road.

In light of the favourable results of the elections, he will be selling a few delicacies at a discounted price of S$2.50. The offer will only be valid until today, 27 Nov.

Posting to Can Eat! Hawker Food on Facebook on 26 Nov, a netizen alerted his fellow Singaporeans to the exciting offer.

A stall in the hawker centre along Block 112 Bukit Purmei Road will be offering three dishes – roast pork rice, char siew rice and chicken rice – at just S$2.50.

According to the OP, this is to celebrate that Malaysia has better days to come.

The offer will only be valid from 26 to 27 Nov and is not applicable to other items on the menu.

Anwar Ibrahim emerges as Malaysia’s 10th PM

Last Saturday (19 Nov), Malaysians went to the polls to vote for the country’s 15th general elections.

A potential hung parliament was then announced, with no party winning a simple majority.

On 24 Nov, the national palace eventually issued a statement declaring Mr Anwar as the country’s next PM.

Malaysians have anticipated the appointment, especially considering his long, 24-year wait for the position.

