New North-South & East-West MRTs Arrived In Singapore On 21 Feb

With new MRT stations opening every few months, it seems our trains might need a bit of a refreshing as well.

On Monday (21 Feb), Land Transport Authority (LTA) shared that 2 of the new North-South (NS) and East-West (EW) Line trains have arrived on our shores.

These trains are part of a fleet of 106 trains that will replace the ones that have been operating since 1987.

But taking to the tracks, the trains will have to undergo a series of rigorous testing and commissioning works. Their slated debut will be sometime at the end of 2022.

New MRTs manufactured & assembled with international expertise

Through a series of photos shared on Facebook, LTA showed glimpses of the new NS and EW line trains that arrived in Singapore.

The new fleet of trains will replace those currently in operation since 1987 — some 25 years ago.

Conceptualised in Germany, manufactured in China with parts from the United Kingdom and France, each carriage have gone on a ‘world tour’ before reaching Singapore.

While the inner workings are ‘international’, the trains are classically Singaporean in appearance.

Green and red stripes line the exterior of the carriages which are also brandished with the LTA logo.

Additionally, the interior of the carriages is familiar yet refreshing, sporting a new coat of green.

Before they commence operations, LTA will be putting them through “rigorous testing” and “commissioning works”. They’re slated to take to our tracks at the end of this year.

Out with the old & in with the new

While it’s bittersweet to see the trains we grew up with retire, that’s perhaps inevitable given how long they’re served us.

We hope the new trains will take to our tracks without any issues and that commuters and train enthusiasts will have something exciting to look forward to whenever they travel on the NS and EW lines from the end of this year.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority on Facebook.