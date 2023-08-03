‘7545’ Emerges As Winning 4D Combination, Punters Realise It’s Ng Kok Song & Fiancée’s Ages

4D Number Comprising Ng Kok Song & Sybil Lau’s Ages Emerges As 1st Prize Combination

Hardcore punters get inspiration for their bets from just about anything, even the ages of popular individuals.

Those who recently decided to place bets on the ages of presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song and his fiancée Sybil Lau — who are 75 and 45 years old respectively — would have found themselves richer.

As it turns out, 7545 was the 1st Prize-winning combination for the 4D draw on Wednesday (2 Aug).

Punters immediately noticed the significance of the winning combination, circulating the numbers against a photo of Mr Ng and Ms Lau.

‘7545’ 4D winning number matches Ng Kok Song & fiancée’s age

The now-viral screenshot started circulating online on Thursday (3 Aug), a day after the 4D draw on 2 Aug.

The picture featured an image of presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song and his fiancée Sybil Lau outside the Elections Department Singapore (ELD). The image was likely taken from TODAY’s article on 21 July.

What was perhaps more interesting about the screenshot was the white numbers on the image — 7545.

The number is in fact the 1st Prize-winning combination for the 4D draw on Wednesday (2 Aug).

It also happens to be a combination of Mr Ng and Ms Lau’s ages, which explains the relevance of the couple’s picture.

Redditor wonder if it’s good indication of Mr Ng’s chances in presidential elections

The screenshot later made its way to the Singapore subreddit.

One Redditor wondered if the winning combination could be a positive indication of Mr Ng’s chances at the upcoming Presidential Elections.

Another user said that Mr Ng’s wide smile accurately represented the expression on the faces of punters who placed bets on the combination for the draw.

News of the coincidence has even reached Mr Ng himself, who expressed his amusement.

Playing on the word, the presidential hopeful reminded people to “bet big” on him again on Polling Day.

Featured image adapted from Reddit and Singapore Pools.