Ng Kok Song Chats With His Cat Max Lemon Ng Over Breakfast Before Recording Broadcast Speech

Ng Kok Song Shares Adorable Breakfast Chat With His Pet Cat

Often in election campaigns, candidates feature their families as people dear to them. While Mr Ng Kok Song has done so, he recently also brought his cat, Max Lemon Ng, into the spotlight on TikTok.

The presidential hopeful had a chat with his one-year-old British shorthair over breakfast on Wednesday (23 Aug). This happened before he recorded his presidential campaign speech, which will air the day after.

Not only does Max make occasional appearances on his human dad’s social media pages, he even has his own Instagram page as well.

Ng Kok Song chats with his cat before recording campaign broadcast

On Wednesday (23 Aug), Mr Ng shared the sweet interaction on his TikTok page.

The short 16-second clip showed the presidential candidate enjoying his breakfast while chatting with his cat, Max.

Mr Ng greeted his furry child, “Good morning! Say hello to the people of Singapore. Say to all our friends, ‘Max and Papa having breakfast together’, alright?”

“And Papa is going off to Mediacorp for a broadcast,” he added.

Presumably, this cute breakfast pep talk happened begore Mr Ng recorded his presidential campaign broadcast.

The broadcast will air on TV and radio tomorrow (24 Aug) and on 30 Aug.

Presidential candidate’s pet has his own Instagram page

This is not the first time Max has appeared on Mr Ng’s social media pages. Back on 3 Aug, Mr Ng shared some photographs of him and Max as well as his dog, Cotton, on his Instagram.

He even included a photo of himself taking Max out on a walk in a cat stroller.

But, it seems like Mr Ng is not the only influencer in the family — Max has his own Instagram page too.

According to the pet’s profile, Max’s full name seems to be Max Lemon Ng.

His profile biography states that he is a golden British Shorthair, and that he is one year old.

Max has over 600 posts, giving a glimpse into what life is like as the pet of a presidential candidate.

This includes photographs and videos of him playing, taking a bubble bath, enjoying a mid-day snooze, and living the good life.

All that being said, we are not sure if we want the cat, or if we want to be the cat.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @ngkoksongofficial on TikTok and @maxlemonng on Instagram.