Nissin Launches All-New Fish Head Curry Cup Noodles Flavour

After seeing numerous faux promotions every April Fools’ Day, it’s fair to say that many of us have now become sceptical when seeing products that are too good to be true.

Thankfully, Nissin has proved us soundly wrong.

The Japanese food company recently announced the sale of a limited-edition cup noodles that tastes exactly like fish head curry.

As it was launched on 1 Apr, many Singaporeans needed confirmation on whether the flavour was real.

Nissan has since assured Singaporeans that the cup noodles flavour is genuine and not just a tasteful April Fools’ prank. It is now available for purchase at major supermarkets.

Fish head curry noodles mistaken as prank

On 1 Apr, Nissin posted to Facebook declaring the launch of fish head curry flavoured cup noodles.

Topped off with stewed fish umami, no longer would we have to venture down to a hawker centre to savour a bowl of fish head curry.

The date of the announcement felt too coincidental to Singaporeans, though. Many thought Nissin was playing a masterful prank.

A user even suggested that Nissin was simply testing the waters to gauge if Singaporeans would really prefer fish head curry flavoured cup noodles.

Judging by the excitable reaction, Singaporeans more than love the idea. The more hopeful among us begged Nissin to make our wishes come true.

Fish head curry cup noodles is real

Fortunately, we need not worry, as the unique cup noodles’ flavour is real.

On Monday (4 Apr), Nissin reassured the general public that this all-new cup noodles flavour was not a prank.

It is very much the real deal, allowing us to have a more exciting alternative for our next lunch break.

Nissin added that the flavour is now available in limited quantities at major supermarkets & e-commerce sites.

Grab your cup noodles today

This newest edition of cup noodles joins other unique dishes catered purely for Singaporeans by major franchise outlets, like the much-favoured durian mochi from KFC.

While it may not be a prank, the cup noodles are sure to sell out fast enough to seem like one. Head on down to your local supermarket before stocks run out.

Perhaps, Singaporeans’ enthusiastic reaction could also open up options for other similarly styled cup noodles. Nasi Lemak flavoured cup noodles, anyone?

