Noise Barrier Panel Collapses At MRT Construction Site In Pasir Ris, Authorities Investigating

Noise Barrier Panel Collapses At Pasir Ris Construction Site On 16 Jan

At around 5pm on 16 Jan 2024, part of a four-storey-high noise barrier panel collapsed at Block 208 Pasir Ris St 21.

The incident took place at a construction site.

Authorities have visited the area, and the damaged panel has since been removed.

Bystanders witness noise barrier panel collapse

A Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokesperson told MS News that the collapse occurred due to a toppled grabber at a construction site for the Pasir Ris East MRT station.

Presently, the station is undergoing construction works for the upcoming Cross Island Line.

In a Facebook video uploaded by user Sunny Teo, the machine is shown tearing through the panels.

An image from Shin Min Daily News shows the aftermath of the incident, where broken parts of the panel are strewn on the ground.

LTA reports no injuries from the noise barrier panel collapse

Responding to MS News‘ queries, LTA mentioned that no workers suffered injuries from the incident.

There was also no damage to the HDB block.

Moreover, a Professional Engineer has certified the remaining structure to be safe.

Repair works are underway

Shin Min Daily News reported that the site was surrounded by a protective fence about two storeys tall following the incident.

The noise barrier panel is currently undergoing repair works. In the meantime, LTA has deployed a noise balloon to mitigate the noise produced.

They have also declared a safety time-out to ensure the site’s safety before allowing any contractors to resume work at the site.

LTA takes a serious view of safety incidents, and is actively investigating this incident.

