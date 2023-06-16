20-Year-Old Worker Who Died In Tanjong Pagar Building Collapse Was Family’s Main Breadwinner

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Worker Who Died In Tanjong Pagar Building Collapse Came To Singapore Last September

A worker who was initially reported missing following the collapse of a building under demolition in Tanjong Pagar was found dead yesterday (15 June).

Since the incident, more information about the 20-year-old Indian national has emerged.

The deceased worker had reportedly arrived in Singapore just 10 months ago and was his family’s main breadwinner.

The 20-year-old leaves behind a younger brother and his parents, who are in “disbelief and shock” over their son’s passing.

Victim of Tanjong Pagar building collapse came to Singapore in Sep 2022

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, one of the victim’s cousins shared that he came from a tiny village in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The 20-year-old, identified as Mr Vinoth Kumar, apparently arrived in Singapore last September, about 10 months ago.

According to The Straits Times (ST), he was referred the job by his granduncle, Mr Raja, who works in the same demolition company.

Mr Raja, who was the relative responsible for Mr Vinoth in Singapore, reportedly rushed to the scene of the incident after hearing that his grandnephew was missing.

He reached the Tanjong Pagar worksite at about 8pm, nearly two hours before Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel managed to free Vinoth’s body from the rubble.

Having cared for his grandnephew, Mr Raja was distraught when officers told him to identify the young man’s body. The 44-year-old told ST,

He is my family, my baby. He grew up in my home and I took care of him. How long can I continue to cry.

Describing Mr Vinoth as a “very responsible young man”, Mr Raja said he would only spend his money on food. The young man would then send the rest back to India every month.

Leaves behind younger brother & parents

ST reports that Mr Vinoth leaves behind a 17-year-old brother and his parents, who are in “disbelief and shock” over his passing.

According to Mr Raja, the parents worked odd jobs and earned about S$3 to S$4 each daily. Since Mr Vinoth earned a steady income, he became the family’s sole breadwinner.

A group of 10 individuals comprising Mr Vinoth’s friends and relatives accompanied Mr Raja to claim his body at Singapore General Hospital on Friday (16 June) morning.

Mr Raja told ST that they plan on rushing his grandnephew’s body to an embalmer before repatriating it back to his family in India.

Migrant Workers’ Centre extends ex-gratia pay to family

In a Facebook post this morning (16 June), the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) said it has reached out to Mr Vinoth’s employer to gather relevant information regarding the fatal accident.

While his family awaits compensation for the workplace incident, MWC has extended ex-gratia pay to his next-of-kin.

The organisation will also be extending counselling services to workers who were present at the scene of the incident.

MOM calls for stop to all works at construction site

On 16 June, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad shared on Facebook that the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has instructed the occupier to cease all works at the construction site.

Investigations have likewise commenced, with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of both the occupier and employer having to account for what happened personally to the ministry. They must also be responsible for rectifications.

Mr Zaqy additionally disclosed that the employer has contacted the late Mr Vinoth’s next-of-kin and will be arranging for compensation under the Workplace Injury Compensation Act (WICA).

MOM will also be getting in touch with affected workers who were at the site to provide assistance. In light of the incident, they urge members of the public who’ve witnessed possibly unsafe work practices to report them via the online form here.

Hope family finds the strength to keep going

Dealing with such a sudden and tragic loss is surely challenging, especially for a family that’s already struggling to get by.

We hope whatever financial assistance is available can help them tide through this period of loss.

More importantly, we hope investigations will shed more light on what happened, so the family can find closure. MS News extends our sincere condolences to the late Mr Vinoth’s family.

