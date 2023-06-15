Worker Reported Missing At Collapsed Tanjong Pagar Building Found Dead, Was Trapped Under Rubble

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

SCDF Took 4 Hours To Free Body Of Missing Worker From Tanjong Pagar Building Rubble

Shockwaves were sent across Singapore when a building undergoing demolition collapsed in Tanjong Pagar today (15 June).

The situation was especially worrying when the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) shared that a worker was reported missing.

In a heartbreaking update the same night, they confirmed that they had found the worker dead.

Worker found dead amid rubble at Tanjong Pagar worksite

In a Facebook post on Thursday (15 June), the SCDF declared that rescuers had found a worker who was earlier reported missing at the worksite of a building under demolition along Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar.

According to them, they spotted the worker “pinned under the collapsed reinforced concrete structure” at around 6pm. This was roughly two hours after their previous post stating that a worker was missing.

At that point, the worker already “had no pulse and breathing”.

The process of extracting him from the rubble wasn’t easy. Disaster and Rescue Team (DART) personnel had to cut and break through the debris to create space, so they could see where parts of his body may have been trapped.

As they gauged the weight of the concrete slab to be over 50 tonnes, the procedure was even more complex. Moreover, mangled scaffolding around the body further complicated the extrication.

It took the team four gruelling hours to finally free the worker at around 9.45pm. Paramedics promptly pronounced him dead at the scene.

An intense rescue operation involving heavy manpower & equipment

The SCDF shared that the police had earlier obtained CCTV footage from nearby buildings to help with the assessment of the situation.

They also deployed a fibre optic scope, life detection equipment and search canines to detect signs of life.

Rescue teams even coordinated the use of heavy machinery from the construction site and rescue equipment to cut and lift the heavy concrete slab.

Including DART rescuers, the operation involved 70 personnel and 11 SCDF emergency vehicles.

At the time of writing, no other details surrounding the incident is available. MS News will report further should we obtain new information.

We also extend our sincere condolences to the deceased worker’s loved ones. Hopefully, they’ll receive due compensation and assistance.

