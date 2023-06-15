Building Undergoing Demolition Collapses In Tanjong Pagar, 1 Worker Reported Missing

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Building Undergoing Demolition Collapses In Tanjong Pagar On 15 June

A building undergoing demolition in Tanjong Pagar collapsed on Thursday (15 June).

Located at 1 Bernam Street, the structure appears to be the remnants of Fuji Xerox Towers, which is currently making way for a mixed-use integrated development.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they are aware of the incident, which is currently under investigation.

A picture reportedly taken at 1.53pm on Thursday (15 June) shows the collapsed structure surrounded by rubble.

A section of the safety boards surrounding the structure had seemingly collapsed as well.

Here’s how the site apparently looked, as of December 2022.

Google Maps’ timeline of pictures suggests that the building was fenced up sometime between October 2021 and March 2022.

The building undergoing demolition appears to be the Fuji Xerox Towers. According to The Business Times, demolition works for the 38-storey skyscraper commenced in the second half of 2021.

The structure was apparently making way for a 51-storey integrated development.

Photos showed at least one SCDF vehicle at the scene of the incident.

SCDF investigating incident

In a Facebook post on Thursday (15 June) afternoon, the SCDF shared that they received an alert regarding the incident at 2pm.

The incident reportedly involved a “collapsed structure” of undisclosed height and size at a “building site undergoing demolishing works”.

In a separate update at about 4pm, they further revealed that they had deployed rescuers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) too.

There were also two search canines on site to help locate a worker who was reported missing.

Photos showed DART rescuers hard at work searching and drilling through the rubble to find the worker.

At the time of writing, they have yet to report any injuries or collateral damage. Investigations are also ongoing.

This is developing news. We’ll update once more information is available.

