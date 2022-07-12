NTU Students Rent Out Hostel Rooms For S$900/Month, Could Be Evicted Or Expelled

NTU Local Students Rent Out Hostel Rooms As International Students Struggle To Find Accommodation

Staying on campus is something that many students treasure for both the experience and convenience it offers. This is why it can be challenging to secure a hostel room in universities.

Recently, it was discovered that some local Nanyang Technological University (NTU) students have been abusing the system as they had been renting out their hall rooms for up to S$900 a month.

In view of the issue, NTU clarified that renting out hall rooms is against the school’s Code of Conduct.

Violators will be subject to stern disciplinary action, such as eviction and expulsion.

NTU students rent out rooms for up to S$900/month

While it’s no secret that university hostel rooms are highly sought after, international students at NTU have been struggling to find accommodations recently.

According to The Straits Times (ST), some local students have been capitalising on this and renting out their hall rooms.

In a Telegram group for NTU students who couldn’t secure a room in the upcoming intakes, some successful applicants have reportedly been auctioning them off to the highest bidder.

Of the students who have listed their rooms for rent, prices can go up to S$900 a month.

These rooms being offered out have no attached bathrooms and are either single or double rooms. Most also do not have air-conditioning.

According to NTU’s website, the school charges S$450 for a single non-air-conditioned room without an attached bathroom in their newer halls. Non-air-conditioned double rooms are priced at S$325 a month.

The most expensive hall rooms NTU offers are air-conditioned single rooms with an attached bathroom which cost S$635 a month.

Those caught could be evicted or expelled

In response to MS News’ queries, an NTU spokesperson said students who do not require on-campus housing should return the hall placement so it can be offered to the next eligible student.

They emphasised that subletting of hall rooms or allowing another person to take over or stay in allocated rooms is strictly prohibited under hall rules, regardless of whether money is involved.

Renting out hostel rooms is a “serious breach” of the university’s Student Code of Conduct.

The spokesperson said violators of the rules will be subject to stern disciplinary action. This includes eviction, being barred from residential hall stay, as well as possible suspension or expulsion.

Report such cases to Office of Campus Housing

Being able to stay in campus housing at subsidised prices is a privilege.

Students who get the opportunity to do so should not abuse the system and deprive others of the same opportunity.

NTU encourages students aware of others renting out their rooms to report them to the Office of Campus Housing. All such reports will be confidential.

