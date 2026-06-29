MOH to revoke licence of nursing home in Siglap from 23 Nov due to multiple lapses

MOH deploys interim care team to LC Nursing Home in Siglap ahead of licence revokation

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will revoke the licence of a nursing home in Siglap, the second nursing home the ministry has shut down this month.

The latest closure comes after multiple lapses were found in the establishment, MOH said in a press release on Monday (29 June).

‘Serious & systemic non-compliance’ found after MOH audit

LC Nursing Home, located at Jalan Ulu Siglap, currently holds a licence to operate a home with 93 beds.

It was audited in November and December 2025 as part of MOH’s audit of selected nursing homes to gauge their compliance with infection and prevention control practices, as well as basic custodial and nursing care.

But MOH found “serious and systemic non-compliance” with requirements under the Healthcare Services Act 2020 (HCSA).

LC Nursing Home was given a chance to correct these lapses under MOH’s monitoring, with another audit conducted in April this year.

However, it was found that the nursing home not only failed to rectify or continue rectifying the lapses, but new and repeated lapses had surfaced.

According to MOH, some of the lapses included:

Inadequate clinical and nursing care, e.g. poorly maintained medication stock and failure to adhere to wound care protocols

Failure to provide adequate basic care to residents, e.g. not following food hygiene practices

Inadequate infection prevention and control practices, e.g. suboptimal pest control

Failure to ensure a safe environment, e.g. poor maintenance resulting in multiple hazards posing injury risks to both residents and staff

Nursing home in Siglap submitted ‘very brief’ plan for remedial: MOH

MOH informed LC Nursing Home on 2 June that it intended to revoke its licence.

It submitted written representations on 16 June, but did not provide any explanation for the lapses, MOH said.

Its plan for remedial actions was “very brief”, without clear milestones and “did not provide sufficient assurance”, the ministry added.

Thus, after careful consideration, MOH assessed that LC Nursing Home was unable to continue providing nursing home services safely.

LC Nursing Home’s licence revoked from 23 Nov

LC Nursing Home’s licence will be revoked from 23 Nov — a date that allows time to transfer its 78 current residents to other nursing homes.

MOH has also deployed an interim care team to the nursing home from Monday to ensure that the residents are properly cared for before the transition.

Vanguard Healthcare and the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) will inform all affected residents and their next-of-kin of the revocation and prioritise the transfer arrangements,

MOH will monitor and ensure the safe and smooth transfer, it added.

LC Nursing Home announces closure, Siglap site now for sale

In a Facebook post on Sunday (28 June), LC Nursing Home announced that it would close its doors after 29 years at the location.

Its owners have decided to “retire from nursing home operations”, it said.

It “has not been an easy week” for the residents and their families, one of whom “broke down in tears” when they heard the news, it added.

The 13,523 square foot freehold site has been listed for sale with a guide price of S$28 million.

MOH also revoked licence of nursing home in Pasir Panjang

LC Nursing Home’s licence revocation comes after MOH said on 18 June that it would revoke the licence of another nursing home in Pasir Panjang.

Windsor Convalescent Home, located at 369 Pasir Panjang Road, will cease operations on 30 Oct after MOH similarly found serious and systemic lapses.

Some of the lapses included the neglect of residents’ fundamental care needs such as basic grooming, not ensuring hygiene and sanitation in housekeeping processes, and failure to store food ingredients appropriately, with some ingredients found to be expired.

MOH takes ‘serious view’ of the lapses in both nursing homes

MOH said it takes “a serious view” of the lapses in the two nursing homes, and their licenses were revoked only after careful assessment.

The ministry will work closely with Vanguard Healthcare to ensure no new residents are admitted in the interim period.

In addition, MOH will to share its audit findings with the sector on “a suitable platform” and work with AIC to enhance support available for the sector.

Also read: Local Nursing Home’s Neglect Led To Father-In-Law’s Death, Says Netizen

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.