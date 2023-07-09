Senior NUS Law Professor Killed In Upper Thomson Road Accident, 26-Year-Old Arrested For Careless Driving

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Senior NUS Law Professor Dies In Accident At Upper Thomson Road

Last Friday (7 July), a senior law professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS), Emeritus Professor Tan Yock Lin, died in a road accident.

The tragedy occurred at Upper Thomson Road, involving a car, bus, lorry and van.

Investigations are ongoing.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported news of the tragedy on 7 July, stating that a 70-year-old man had passed away in a road accident.

The Straits Times (ST) later identified the man as Prof Tan.

The car he was in got into a collision involving a bus, lorry and van.

In footage of the incident, the lorry crashes through a centre divider on the street, colliding with a car.

At 10.05am on 7 July, emergency services received an alert about the incident along Upper Thomson Road towards Lornie Road.

Found trapped in driver’s seat

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they found Prof Tan trapped in the driver’s seat.

An SCDF paramedic then rendered medical assistance to stabilise his injuries. Meanwhile, rescuers freed his legs, which had become trapped beneath the dashboard.

An emergency medical team from Tan Tock Seng Hospital was also activated for the incident.

In addition, SCDF shared that they had to use hydraulic rescue equipment to cut and remove the roof of the car. This allowed them to extricate Prof Tan from the vehicle.

Even though he was conscious during transport, he passed away in Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Dean faculty informs staff of professor’s death

According to ST, NUS law faculty dean Andrew Simester sent an email to staff on 8 July, informing them of the tragedy.

He said, “I write with deeply distressing news… our colleague and friend, Tan Yock Lin, has passed away following a road accident yesterday morning.”

SCDF added that they assessed two others for minor injuries, who declined transport to the hospital.

Police have also stated that they placed a 26-year-old male lorry driver under arrest for careless driving causing death. Investigations into the incident are now ongoing.

