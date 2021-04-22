Chinatown Store Has Old-School Snacks & Toys From The 80s & 90s For Sale

For many of us millennials, times were much simpler 20 years ago. The biggest worries we had was getting our homework done on time.

We would spend countless hours with our friends, playing outside and then get fuelled up eating snacks from our local mama shops.

Source

Recapturing that child-like wonderment can be a little tough.

Thankfully, a store located at the 2nd basement of Chinatown Point, recently discovered by local Facebook page She Loves Mukbang, appears to be a treasure trove of childhood memories we can revisit.

Chinatown store has old-school snacks like White Rabbit candy

Tucked away in a corner, Munch Munch is chock-full of nostalgic items. Much like how stores in the past used to jam every inch of their store with product, the store employs a similar layout.

Source

Each shelf housed a different snack — iced gem biscuits, wheel crackers, egg biscuits, Magic Pops, White Rabbit candy, whistle candy and many more.

Source

Finding something unfamiliar may be the tougher task at Munch Munch.

Country erasers & blow balloon glue

Many of the toys that are on sale at Munch Munch accompanied us on numerous afternoons.

Blow balloon glue, card games like Old Maid, spinning tops and Five Stones are just a small fraction of their offerings.

Source

Country erasers that were all the rage in school are sold for ‘5 countries for $1’. Just like how the bookshop auntie would.

If you’re chomping at the bit to visit the store, here’s how to get there:

Munch Munch

Address: 133 New Bridge Rd, #B2-03 Chinatown Point, Singapore 059413

Opening hours: 11am–9.30pm daily

Nearest MRT: Chinatown Station

Harking back to simpler times

While the whole world is going through a difficult time and planning for the future, it may be a great time to look back for that endorphin rush.

We hope that everyone can relieve these better days and we’re grateful for establishments like Munch Munch that help preserve these memories.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.