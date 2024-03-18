S’porean fencer & 3-time SEA Games champion Amita Berthier qualifies for Paris Olympics

Singaporean fencer Amita Berthier qualifies for Paris Olympics

Singaporean fencer Amita Berthier has qualified for the Paris Games, making this her second outing at the Olympics.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram on Monday (18 March) to announce the achievement.

“Officially qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics!! Huge thanks to everyone for your support,” her caption read.

Secured Olympic spot though individual world ranking

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), Ms Berthier clinched her Olympic spot after finishing joint 20th in the women’s foil event at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Grand Prix on Sunday (17 March).

The current qualification process sees fencers from the world’s top four team qualify directly for the Olympics.

The next to qualify are teams from the top FIE zones, including Europe, Asia-Oceania, America, and Africa.

Finally, the top individual fencers of the four zones who had not qualified through the team category will also advance to the Games.

Ms Berthier, a three-time SEA Games gold medalist, qualified under the final category with her world ranking of number 28.

Not her first Olympic rodeo

According to The Straits Times (ST), Ms Berthier was the first Singaporean to qualify for the Olympic Games in 2021.

She was joined by epee fencer Kiria Tikanah. However, both fencers were eliminated in the round of 32 in Tokyo.

Ms Berthier is determined to make her mark this time around.

“The job’s not done yet,” she declared in her Instagram post. “Looking forward to the upcoming months leading up to the Olympics.”

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024.

