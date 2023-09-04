One-Legged Man Offers To Clean M’sia Couple’s Car For S$60, They Admire His Hardworking Spirit

One-Legged Malaysian Man Earns Couple’s Respect After Helping To Clean Car Despite Disability

Like it or not, fate deals us all a different hand, which is why there is such a huge disparity between the lives of the privileged and underprivileged.

That said, one can certainly improve their lot in life with determination and a can-do attitude.

A Malaysian couple recently saw this in action when they met a one-legged man who offered to clean their car.

Despite being on crutches, the man worked diligently under the hot sun, earning the couple’s deep respect.

One-legged man approaches couple to clean car on Merdeka Day

The man’s story came to light in a Facebook post shared by a woman on Merdeka Day (31 Aug).

Earlier that day, she and her boyfriend were getting out of their car when the one-legged man approached them on crutches.

With his equipment in hand, the man immediately went to work on their car and wiped it repeatedly.

At the same time, he was saying a string of words that the OP could not make out.

While the man did manage to shine the car lights and clean the licence plate, what stood out to the OP more was the sweat dripping down his face and his unsteady movements.

All in all, the cleaning took five minutes.

The OP’s boyfriend then asked how much the service was, and the man charged them RM200 (S$60) for three bottles of cleaning agent and the wiping.

They agreed, and the couple and the man went their separate ways.

OP says RM200 was worth it to repay man for hard work

The RM200 was a fairly hefty amount for the couple, as the OP added that it was a mere RM2 (S$0.60) difference from the total of their groceries.

She also said that she and her boyfriend are not particularly wealthy and that the amount could cover a few meals for them.

That said, she stated that they have the privilege of being physically able, making it much easier to get anything done.

As such, she did not view the RM200 she gave as payment for three bottles that she did not know the use of, but rather for the fact that the man works hard to make a living, one crutch-guided step at a time.

Although some netizens allegedly called her gullible and others said the cleaning agent would ruin the car’s paint, the OP appeared to be unfazed, saying that everyone is entitled to their own opinions.

In ending, she asked the public to be respectful towards others with different perspectives and values.

Malaysians praise OP for good deed & man’s hardworking attitude

While there were some detractors in the comments, the majority had only positive words for the OP and the man.

One commenter told her that she need not care what others think and that one should just do what feels right to them.

They added that it did not matter whether the RM200 was a scam as she had given it out of the goodness of her heart and that was enough.

Another Facebook user pointed out that regardless of anything else, the man was working hard to make a living, which beats others who are able-bodied and still choose to scam people.

One other commenter also took the chance to inform the OP what the three bottles’ functions are.

They reaffirmed the OP’s purchase by saying that they are highly effective, based on their personal experience.

Meanwhile, another user asked the OP where they could find the man, presumably to lend him support.

The OP replied that they saw him at a supermarket in Kajang, Selangor.

A good work ethic can make all the difference

Stories like this show that with enough willpower, anything can be overcome — including a physical disability.

Despite facing such a major setback, the man has proven he is not letting it get in the way of making an honest living.

Hopefully, his tireless work ethic will pay off and take him further in life one day.

