Lawrence Wong Is PAP’s Deputy Secretary-General, New Role Illustrates Party Leadership Transition

Lawrence Wong Becomes PAP Deputy Secretary-General

The People’s Action Party (PAP) elected deputy prime minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong to the party’s deputy secretary-general seat on Saturday (26 Nov), it said in a press release.

He will be joined by Chan Chun Sing and Desmond Lee, who will both be assistant secretaries-general.

When prime minister Lee Hsien Loong is absent, Mr Wong will fulfil his duties.

The deputy secretary-general role is a new one. Previously, the incoming prime minister would be elected as the first assistant secretary-general of the party.

Mr Wong was announced as the next prime minister this year.

Speaking on Facebook after the announcement, Mr Wong stressed that much work lies ahead for everyone, not just in government but also politics.

Look forward to walking this journey together with our comrades and partners – to serve our fellow Singaporeans to the best of our abilities, and to build an ever more fair, ever more just, ever brighter Singapore for many more years to come.

Heng Swee Keat, who was previously an assistant secretary-general, is now the new party chairman.

The role switch was made as he announced his intention not to become the next prime minister last year.

PAP said, “The CEC (Central Executive Committee) has made a new deputy secretary-general appointment, in addition to two assistant secretary-general appointments, in line with plans for the party leadership transition.”

PAP central executive committee 2022 line-up

Here’s the full list of CEC members:

Chairman: Heng Swee Keat

Vice-chairman: Masagos Zulkifli

Secretary-General: Lee Hsien Loong

Deputy secretary-general: Lawrence Wong

Assistant secretaries-general: Chan Chun Sing and Desmond Lee

Treasurer: K Shanmugam

Assistant treasurer: Ong Ye Kung

Organising secretaries: Grace Fu and Edwin Tong

These are CEC members without a role:

Alex Yeo

Cheryl Chan

Indranee Rajah

Josephine Teo

Ng Chee Meng

Tan Chuan-Jin

Tan See Leng

Vivian Balakrishnan

Mr Yeo, Ms Chan, Mr Ng, and Mr Tan See Leng were all co-opted on 26 Nov.

Additional appointments include Mr Wong as the new PAP headquarters executive committee chairman. He replaces Mr Chan, now the vice-chairman.

Meanwhile, Desmond Tan and Tan Kiat How were newly appointed as assistant organising secretaries.

