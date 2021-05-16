Traffic Warden Gets Struck By Car At Paragon Car Park

Traffic situations at popular mall car parks can get rather dicey and wardens may not be able to look in all directions.

This resulted in a car hitting a car park warden at Paragon mall on 14 May.

A taxi driver nearby got out to check on the warden’s condition.

Car hits traffic warden at Paragon car park

SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) uploaded the video to Facebook on Saturday (15 May).

The car involved in the incident on 14 May is identified as a white Opel Mokka.

As the traffic warden is directing the cars, the Opel Mokka comes up behind him.

Whether unable to stop in time or another reason, the car ends up bumping into the traffic warden, knocking him to the ground.

The car driver as well as a taxi driver immediately stepped out of their cars to check on the warden’s condition.

After a few moments, the taxi driver leaves the scene, presumably to seek additional help.

The video ends at this point.

Netizens ponder fault of parties

The traffic situation appeared such that the warden had a blind spot and was unable to spot the car behind him.

However, the same can be said about the driver who seems to have failed to account for the warden in his line of sight.

However, it’s difficult to know from this one angle whether the driver is fully at fault.

One netizen said that it’s possible that there was a front blindspot.

Regardless, it’s not really useful to speculate.

Hopefully warden is okay

The biggest matter at hand is whether the traffic warden is okay and didn’t suffer any serious injury.

Kudos to the taxi driver too for immediately checking on the warden’s condition and seeking help.

It serves as a reminder that we should always check every blind spot especially in such busy areas, and to be careful.

