Parts Allegedly Dismantled From S’porean’s Stolen Civic Type-R, Losses Exceed S$8K

Singaporean’s Stolen Civic Type-R Had Parts Dismantled & Belongings Stolen

For the past few days, the story of a Singaporean’s missing Civic Type-R has been pretty well publicised. Thankfully, the car was recovered five days after its disappearance.

Despite the successful retrieval, it seems the ordeal is still not over for the owner — items were allegedly dismantled and belongings were stolen from he car.

Still, the man expressed his profuse relief at getting his vehicle back, after spending days not knowing about the fate of his car.

Parts dismantled from missing Civic Type-R

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Yeo said the Malaysian police informed him about the location of his missing vehicle on Wednesday (20 Jul) morning.

After recognising the car from the photos provided, he reportedly drove his girlfriend, mother, and two other friends to a parking lot at Puteri Palma Condominium in Putrajaya Selangor. The journey took about four to five hours.

However, upon arriving at the scene, Mr Yeo could barely recognise his car.

A number of parts were apparently removed and replaced. Most noticeably, the vehicle is now white instead of blue-and-black before the disappearance.

Mr Yeo also said that the tyres and steel rims were replaced with cheaper alternatives. Additionally, other items like the car’s recording device, sound system, and cash cards were also gone.

In total, the losses reportedly exceeded S$8,000.

Mr Yeo also found some dismantled parts in the car’s rear trunk, which he suspects were components that the alleged thieves were unable to sell off in time.

Relief at retrieving Civic despite dismantled parts

Despite racking up relatively substantial losses, Mr Yeo felt relief about the retrieval of his car.

He expressed gratitude to those who assisted in the search,

I haven’t been able to sleep for a few days, and now I’m finally relieved.

According to Shin Min Daily, the car is currently with the Malaysian authorities and Mr Yeo will only be able to reclaim it next Monday (25 Jul).

He also said that he would have to spend a large sum of money reinstalling the dismantled parts.

Asked about driving to Malaysia in the future, Mr Yeo said,

In the near future, I don’t dare to drive to Malaysia

Hope police can find suspects to close the case

A case like Mr Yeo’s usually has an unhappy ending, with the owner never being able to find their vehicle again.

Despite the losses, Mr Yeo is arguably lucky to have recovered his car, thanks to the local authorities’ efforts, as well as those who provided information to assist the search.

Hopefully, the Malaysian police will be able to locate the suspects and get to the bottom of this incident.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.