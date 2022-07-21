S’porean’s Stolen Honda Civic Type-R Found With New Paint Job In Selangor Condo Carpark

Singaporean’s Stolen Honda Civic Type-R Found In Selangor Condo On 19 Jul

When our belongings go missing in a foreign country, it’s only natural for us to assume that we’ll never see them ever again.

Thankfully, that was not the case for one Singaporean whose Honda Civic Type-R was recently stolen from a carpark at Genting Highlands.

The Malaysian police had apparently located the car at an apartment in Selangor, five days after the vehicle went missing.

However, the car has seemingly taken on a different appearance.

While its body was previously painted light blue and black, it is now mostly white.

Stolen Honda Civic found with different car plate

According to Sin Chew Daily, security guards at a condominium in Putrajaya, Selangor discovered the missing Honda at about 7.48pm on Tuesday (19 Jul).

They contacted the police after seeing the suspicious vehicle.

Pictures circulating online show that the car had a light blue and black coat prior to its disappearance.

However, the car was mostly white when it was found at the condominium.

It’s unclear if it was merely repainted or if certain parts were replaced as well.

Additionally, 8world News reports that the vehicle had a different car plate. The thieves also allegedly tried to disguise it by pasting decal stickers on the exterior.

Preliminary investigations found that the car had entered the condo premises at about 6am last Saturday (16 Jul).

The Malaysian police have since contacted the 28-year-old Singaporean owner of the vehicle to notify him about the latest development.

Now that the authorities have the relevant CCTV footage, they can focus on locating the suspects.

Car goes missing a day after owner parks it at Genting Highlands mall

According to AsiaOne, the Singaporean owner of the car had parked it at a shopping mall in Genting Highlands last Friday (15 Jul).

However, the car – reportedly worth about S$220,000 – was nowhere to be seen the next day.

He later saw CCTV footage showing someone driving his car down the mountain at around 2am on Saturday (16 Jul).

Besides lodging a police report, the owner also took to social media to appeal for information about his missing vehicle.

One such appeal on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page has garnered about 1,400 shares at the time of writing.

Hope police will find suspects & get to bottom of case

It’s only understandable to assume the worst when we lose something in a foreign country, especially if it’s something very valuable like a car.

However, in this case, we’re glad that the authorities managed to find the missing car, albeit with a different look.

Hopefully, the Malaysian police will be successful in tracking down the suspects and bringing them to justice.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily and SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.