Pasir Ris Spotted Wood Owls Share Sweet Moment As Valentine’s Day Approaches

Just a few days ago, we witnessed some romantic moments shared by a pair of spotted wood owls at Pasir Ris Park.

It looks like their public displays of affection (PDA) are still going on, as Facebook user Jayaprakash Bojan shared a 2-minute video of the couple ruffling their brown feathers and snuggling in the rain on Thursday (10 Feb).

The K-drama-worthy moment has since sent netizens gushing over the affectionate couple.

Pasir Ris spotted wood owl couple cuddle in the rain

On 10 Feb, Mr Bojan uploaded a video of the spotted wood owl couple resting atop a tree branch at their usual Pasir Ris hideout.

At the start of the clip, one of the owls stands poised on the branch, ruffling its beautiful feathers in the rain, while holding its gaze with onlookers there.

After another owl enters the frame, the pair waste no time snuggling up with each other.

Mr Bojan, a National Geographic Nature Photographer of The Year in 2017, captured the duo cosying up amidst the sweater weather.

As he, and probably other onlookers watch them, the owls continue getting caught up in each other’s company while a light rain falls all around.

With the rich and magnificent classical music as the backdrop, viewers could actually mistake the clip for a Valentine’s Day advertisement.

Netizens swoon over the romantic creatures

Many viewers who watched the precious clip gushed over the affectionate moment.

One netizen confessed that this clip made him feel jealous of the owls’ clear adoration for each other.

Another commented on how emotional the touching sight made her.

A netizen even compared the video to Titanic, claiming that this was better than the famously heartbreaking romantic movie.

Romantic owls have been together for years

If you think their love story couldn’t get any more romantic, Mr Bojan shared that the owls have been together for quite a while now.

Though he didn’t specify the exact length of time, they’ve apparently been living in Pasir Ris Park for over 10 years. And since owls mate for life, it looks like the pair will owl-ways be together.

Mr Bojan added that the owls have also blessed us with several cute owlets over the past 3 years.

Just like him, we most definitely hope for the baby owls to fledge soon.

Hope the Pasir Ris owl family will continue to thrive

Seeing the owls happy, healthy, and very much in love is certainly heartwarming.

We hope that they’ll continue to thrive in their natural habitat without any disruptions for years to come.

Who knows what other beautiful sights they’ll be able to treat us to next time.

