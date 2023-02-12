S’porean Pastor Passes Away In Hospital After Being Flown Home, Never Woke From Coma

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Pastor Loh Peng Hong Passes Away At Age 60, Family Raised S$448K To Fly Him Back From South Korea

Last month, a critically ill Singapore pastor was flown home from South Korea after his family raised more than S$448,000 for the evacuation.

However, close to a month after returning, Mr Loh Peng Hong has sadly passed away at the age of 60.

He suffered from organ failure and didn’t wake up from his coma.

Pastor remains in coma after returning, passes away on 10 Feb

After returning to Singapore on 14 Jan, Mr Loh remained in a coma, reported Shin Min Daily News.

While was warded in Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for treatment, he suffered many bacterial infections.

As his condition worsened, he also succumbed to organ failure.

Eventually, he passed away on Friday (10 Feb).

Pastor passes away surrounded by family

At Mr Loh’s wake, his sister told Shin Min that he passed away surrounded by his family.

He was the only male in their family, leaving behind an older sister and two younger sisters.

His wife, who had travelled to South Korea to be with him, was also at his bedside daily after he returned to Singapore.

Sometimes, she even spent the night in hospital, Ms Lu said.

The couple have no children. A grief-stricken Mrs Lu declined to be interviewed.

Sister grateful to those who helped

Mr Loh’s sister expressed regret that her brother had passed away after four months in a coma.

She’s however grateful to the medical team, as well as those who donated funds to send him home.

Mrs Lu will be taking over the running of her husband’s book store, with help from the family.

There’ll be nightly services at 8pm before his cortege leaves for Mandai Crematorium at 10.25am on Tuesday (14 Feb).

Pastor became critically ill after catching Covid-19 in South Korea

Mr Loh’s plight captured the attention of Singaporeans when he contracted Covid-19 on 17 Oct 2022 while leading a missionary trip to South Korea.

After being admitted to a South Korean hospital for emergency treatment, his condition worsened and his family members launched a crowdfunding appeal to bring him home before the Chinese New Year (CNY).

They successfully raised S$448,480, bringing him home in time for CNY.

Sadly, he didn’t manage to recover in Singapore.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to his loved ones.

