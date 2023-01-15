Critically Ill S’porean Pastor Now At SGH ICU After Family Raises S$448K To Fly Him Home

Singaporean Family Raises Over S$448,000 To Bring Critically Ill Pastor Home

A Singaporean pastor has been fighting for his life in South Korea for over three months after contracting severe Covid-19 complications.

His family started a campaign on Give.asia to pay for his medical evacuation, which would cost about S$250,000.

On 14 Jan, the family shared that Mr Loh Peng Hong was finally on his way home after they successfully raised S$448,480.

He landed at Seletar Airport at 11.30pm on Saturday (14 Jan).

Family successfully raises S$448,480 for critically ill pastor

In the final update on Give.asia posted on Sunday (15 Jan), Mr Loh’s nephew announced that he had made it home to Singapore via air evacuation with EMA Global.

“EMA Global has done a fantastic job in this high-risk, highly complex medical operation,” he shared.

Mr Loh is currently at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) intensive care unit.

Landed in Seletar Airport on 14 Jan

The previous update shared that Mr Loh boarded the plane on Saturday (14 Jan) and was to arrive at Seletar Airport at 11.30pm.

This followed a tricky process to bring Mr Loh from the hospital to the airport.

The family took the chance in the post to thank several people, not least the supporters who chipped in with their donations.

Special thanks went to EMA Global, who handled the medical evacuation.

“I pray that none of you will ever have to activate any medical evacuation for your loved ones, but if indeed the [need] arises, EMA Global is the 1st on the list,” he said.

“They are highly trained, dedicated, accredited and considerate, answering patiently all our doubts and queries.”

Other people they thanked included Ms Wendy Teo from the Singapore embassy in Seoul, who was a “critical liaison point from the get-go”.

She assisted in being a go-between for the various parties to bring Mr Loh home successfully.

Senior minister of state Tan Kiat How also assisted with securing a bed for Mr Loh at SGH after NUH ICU ran out of beds.

Pastor bedridden for 3 months after contracting Covid-19

On 17 Oct last year, Mr Loh, who had gone to South Korea on a missionary trip, developed serious complications with Covid-19.

He ended up in critical care while hospital bills snowballed.

Doctors at the hospital advised the family to bring Mr Loh back to Singapore to continue his long-term recovery. There was a window to evacuate him before further complications set in.

Thanks to Give.asia and numerous donors, the family was able to engage EMA Global to evacuate him.

We hope Mr Loh will eventually recover from his illness in Singapore.

Featured image adapted from Give.asia.