Busker At Paya Lebar MRT Performs Nursery Rhyme For Preschool Children, They Sing & Clap Along

Busker Sings ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ For Children Outside Paya Lebar MRT Station

Paya Lebar has been the hotspot of many humorous and wholesome interactions in the past months.

But instead of people in costumes making a scene, a passer-by captured a touching moment between a busker and a class of preschool children.

She posted a short clip of the exchange on TikTok, which touched many viewers’ hearts.

In the clip, the busker sweetly performed her rendition of ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’.

The children seated on the floor sang and swayed along to the nursery rhyme, seemingly enraptured by the special performance.

Children sing & clap along to nursery rhyme

On 28 July, TikTok user Genevieve or @theycallmegenny uploaded a clip of a “wholesome special moment” she witnessed that day.

The 17-second clip showed a group of young children in uniform clustered around a busker outside Paya Lebar MRT station.

As the busker serenaded them with the popular nursery rhyme ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’, some children sang along while others clapped and swayed to the rhythm.

She then ended her performance with a flourish by pointing towards the sky.

Genevieve also mentioned that the busker continued to perform more nursery rhymes for the children off-camera.

She told MS News that the busker asked the children what song they wanted, like a seasoned performer who knows how to keep her audience captivated. The busker is apparently a familiar face there, as Genevieve, who works in the area, has seen her several times.

Wholesome scene touches viewers

According to Genevieve who was undoubtedly touched by the scene, the busker even thanked her tiny audience for their attention.

Another TikTok user also expressed their appreciation for the busker and the teacher for allowing the kids to sit down.

Meanwhile, one commenter pointed out the difference between the busker’s and children’s ages, stating that “young and old” should bond more together.

Busker performs for preschool children

Witnessing such wholesome interactions in fast-paced Singapore is certainly a rare experience.

Thankfully, Genevieve managed to capture and share a slice of goodness that could melt even the coldest of hearts.

Kudos to the busker for playing to the tastes of the children and performing a song that they can enjoy.

Judging from the little ones’ responses, they probably had a whale of a time.

Featured image adapted from @theycallmegenny on TikTok.