4 Men Killed In Penang Highway Accident, Police Step Up Patrol To Prevent Illegal Races

Penang Highway Accident Claims 4 Lives & Leaves 3 Others With Serious Injuries

Warning: Pictures in this article may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

–

Road safety is of utmost importance, especially since our lives and those around us are at stake. In some cases, carelessness can lead to an unspeakable tragedy.

That was unfortunately what happened on a highway in Penang, Malaysia, recently. Several motorists, believed to be partaking in an illegal race, collided with each other, resulting in a pile-up which killed four men and severely injured another three.

Police forces in the area confirmed that they stepped up patrol efforts the day after the incident to deter such actions in the future.

Penang highway accident results in three deaths

According to The Star, the accident occurred on Sunday (17 Jul) on the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Highway in Penang.

Local police forces reportedly received an alert about the accident at around 4.30am. When they reached the area, they found the aftermath of a collision between several vehicles, including cars.

Three motorcyclists reportedly died on the spot. A fourth motorist later passed away in the hospital while three other men are still undergoing treatment for their severe injuries.

The collision was believed to be the result of an illegal race on the highway, noted Berita Harian. According to videos which have surfaced online, the motorcyclists lost control of their vehicles and started to crash into one another, leading to a pile-up.

Free Malaysia Today reports that police forces patrolled the expressway following the incident and are planning to arrest those who participated in the race.

If you chance upon videos of the incident online, click them at your own discretion. However, it may be best not to spread them out of respect to the grieving families.

Twin brothers involved in Penang highway tragedy

Among those who lost their lives in the race was Mohd Syazwan Hakim Mohd Abdul Sani, aged 22. His twin brother, Muhamad Syazwan Hafis, sustained severe injuries from the accident and is now in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Penang Hospital.

Speaking to The Star, their mother expressed her sorrow over the tragedy. However, she and her husband have both accepted it as fate for their sons’ actions.

“I was shocked upon seeing some people lying on the road and went to look for my two children….I was at a loss for words,” she recalled.

The twins’ mother went on to say that her sons worked as ‘runners’ for insurance purposes. They were very close to their mother, and Mohd Syazwan was even set to get married in December after his engagement last year.

She was thus heartbroken that he would now never be able to see his wedding day.

She also urged the public not to speculate on any details of the crash.

Family grieves for loss in wake of tragedy

Muhamad Eizreel Muhamad Roszadi, 25, also passed away in the incident, leaving behind his wife and two children.

His mother shared with The Star that she had previously advised her son to be careful when riding his motorcycle.

“He really loved motorcycles… at a young age, he began repairing bicycles, and when he grew up, he repaired motorcycles,” she said, reminiscing about her son.

The third victim of the tragedy was 19-year-old Ahmad Haikal Naif. His elder brother stated that he was very close to all of his family members, and that they are struggling to cope with the heartbreaking loss.

Condolences to all the families of the deceased

Such a horrific tragedy sends home the reminder that reckless actions can be costly, at times to devastating extents.

While we mourn the loss of four young lives, we hope other motorists will learn from this incident and take road safety seriously.

MS News expresses our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. We also wish those injured a smooth recovery.

