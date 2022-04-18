M’sian Driver In JB Bicycle Accident Granted S$3.2K Bail, Allowed To Appeal Jail Conviction

Sam Ke Ting Released On Bail & Set To Appeal 6-Year Sentence

The controversial case involving Sam Ke Ting, the 27-year-old Malaysian driver who caused the deaths of eight teenagers riding illegally modified bicycles five years ago, has gained momentum after new developments.

After widespread criticism over her sentencing, Ms Sam was granted leave to appeal her conviction on Monday (18 Apr) and released on bail for S$3,200 (RM10,000).

She had received a jail sentence and a fine on Wednesday (13 Apr) for the teenagers’ deaths.

Now, Mr Shafee Abdullah, Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s lawyer, has offered to represent her for free.

Strong public backlash over her conviction

Ms Sam has attracted widespread media coverage since she was given a six-year sentence and a S$1,923 (RM6,000) fine on 13 Apr.

The eight teenagers who were killed – aged 13 to 16 – were part of a group made up of dozens of teenagers riding illegally modified bicycles at 3.20am on 18 Feb 2017 on a dimly lit road.

According to The Straits Times (ST), her court trials proved she was alert and not driving under the influence at the time. She was also possibly driving below the speed limit.

Despite being charged with reckless driving and causing deaths, she was acquitted twice in 2019 and 2021 by the Magistrate’s Court – before being convicted on 13 Apr.

The sentence outraged many as it seemed to perpetuate the notion that riding illegally modified bicycles was permitted by law.

At least 10 petitions were set up on change.org in support of Ms Sam, with two of the petitions garnering more than 1.7 million signatures collectively.

Court of Appeal grants Sam Ke Ting leave to appeal against sentence

According to Malaysiakini, Ms Sam is allowed to “stay out of custody pending the disposal of her appeal”.

During open-court proceedings on Monday (18 Apr), a three-person Court of Appeal ruled unanimously in favour of Ms Sam, granting her leave to submit her appeal.

Many have stepped forward with offers of help.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the Democratic Action Party, from the opposition, and the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) government party had offered legal aid to Ms Sam.

Even prominent lawyer Mr Shafee Abdullah, who famously represented Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak in cases related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad corruption scandal, offered to render his legal services to Ms Sam for free.

He was quoted by The Star as saying he “feels strongly” that Ms Sam “needs to be defended”.

Appropriate laws should be passed to prevent another tragedy

In a case as divisive and controversial as this, it is difficult to find closure, and even harder to reach an outcome that satisfies all parties.

Sadly, nothing can bring back the lives of the eight teenagers. But perhaps we can try to prevent such a tragedy from happening again by passing the appropriate laws against the usage of illegally modified bicycles.

It is encouraging that since the incident, Malaysia’s Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong has amended laws to make illegal bicycle racing punishable by law by giving parents of underage kids a mandatory jail sentence.

We hope that whatever the final outcome is, Ms Sam and the affected families can continue with their lives bravely.

