M’sian Driver Gets 6 Years’ Jail For Fatal Bicycle Accident, 800,000 Petition To Appeal Sentence

Malaysian Driver Gets Jailtime For Fatal Bicycle Accident From 2017

Crimes are often painted in black and white initially, without much debate on the rights and wrongs of the actions. However, once investigations bear fruit and more information comes to light, some crimes can at times seep into the grey area.

That is the case for a Malaysian driver involved in a road accident in 2017, killing 8 teenagers riding modified bicycles along a highway in Johor Bahru.

After a lengthy court case, the 27-year-old was recently sentenced to 6 years’ jail and fined S$1,923 (RM6,000).

The sentence, however, has since sparked an outcry in Malaysia, resulting in over 800,000 signatures on a petition to appeal her sentence.

Malaysian driver serves 6 years jail immediately

According to The Straits Times (ST), Sam Ke Ting, who was 22 at the time of the accident, was found guilty on Wednesday (13 Apr). Despite 2 previous acquittals, the High Court in JB sentenced her to six years’ jail and a fine of S$1,923 (RM6,000).

The High Court judge had argued that she was at fault for driving fast along a badly lit road.

Despite the court’s previous rulings that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time, she was still charged with causing the death of the eight victims.

The High Court rejected Sam’s appeal to stay the sentence. She will remain in prison until the Court of Appeal grants her leave to appeal.

Over 800,000 people sign petition to appeal sentence for bicycle accident

The High Court’s decision has triggered an uproar from various sections of the community. According to ST, some political parties in Malaysia are currently offering Sam legal aid to further her case.

A petition on Change.org has also amassed over 800,000 signatures at the point of writing.

On the petition page, the organiser states that although the accident resulted in the death of young lives, justice needs to prevail in this case.

The petitioner points out that the roads are no place for modified bicycles the youths were cycling on.

ST also reports on Malaysians’ sentiment on these modified bicycles and whether the conviction will set a dangerous precedent for future cases.

More can be done to curb the usage of such bicycles

Given the facts of the case, it’s unsurprising how complicated it has become.

While the issue at hand divides opinion, we hope measures will be introduced to curb the usage of such bicycles to prevent similar situations.

Sentencing aside, our hearts go out to the families of the 8 teenagers who lost their lives during the accident.

Featured images adapted from Change.org and Malaysiakini.